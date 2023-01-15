College Basketball Team Chokes Game Away On Technical Foul In Final Seconds For Celebrating Win Too Early

Norfolk State basketball had won 19-straight games at home entering Saturday’s game against Howard. It was about to be 20, until an embarrassing, gut-wrenching sequence cost them a win in the final seconds.

With under 5.5 seconds left in the game, the Spartans trailed by one, 83-82. They inbounded from the sideline and Joe Bryant Jr. was trusted with the final possession. He delivered in style.

The fifth-year senior guard got the ball just inside the half court line and drove to the hoop. As he went up with an acrobatic go-ahead bucket, the entire game hung in his right hand.

Bryant’s finish through contact kissed off of the glass and went in. Norfolk State took a one-point lead with 1.4 seconds left to play.

The Bison would get another possession, but it didn’t end up mattering. The Spartans bench exploded in celebration after Bryant’s layup went in and the players spilled onto the court.

That, of course, is not allowed. Norfolk State was hit with a technical foul for storming onto the floor.

As a result of the technical being issued, Howard went to the free throw line with two chances to take back the lead. It did exactly that.

The Bison hit both shots at the line to go up 83-82 and got the ball. They got the ball back in play after taking the lead, went back to the line with under a second left to play, and put the game away.

Norfolk State hit a go-ahead layup with less than two seconds remaining and still lost. It was up 14 at one point during the fist half, let Howard back in it, took the lead in the closing moments and still lost.

All because it celebrated the win a little bit too early. Absolutely brutal.