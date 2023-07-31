Non-Binary Rugby Player Who Was ‘Hardest Hitter’ On Men’s Team Accused Of Injuring Female Competitors: Report

Videos by OutKick

A biological male rugby player in Canada who identifies as non-binary was reportedly removed from a match in June after allegedly injuring three female competitors. The man’s identity has now been discovered and according to his former team’s Facebook page, he was named ‘men’s hardest hitter’ just last year.

The original story about a transwoman allegedly injuring three separate female competitors was first shared by photographer Diana Murphy on Twitter. Murphy explained that after “repeated dangerous tackles” the trans player was finally removed from the game.

Last weekend 3, yes three women’s rugby players had to be removed from a game and treated for injuries from hits sustained by a transwoman.



The referee, after repeated dangerous tackles, had to remove the trans player from the game. — Diana Murphy (@diana_murphy613) June 23, 2023

Murphy’s thread about the unidentified trans woman went viral, but the outlets that picked up the story only referred to the player in question as ‘Ash.’

According to Reduxx, Ash’s full name is Ash Davis, a biological man who was awarded the “hardest hitter” during the 2022 Senior Awards Banquet. A Facebook post from Fergus Highlands RFC from December 2022 shows Davis wearing a blue dress in the graphic naming him “Men’s Hardest Hitter.”

Ash Davis was named ‘Men’s Hardest Hitter’ in on his male Rugby team in 2022. (Facebook)

Davis appears to have gotten tired of hitting men on the rugby field and elected to tackle women in 2023, which Rugby Canada is allowing to happen.

According to the governing body’s guidebook, rugby players in Canada “should be able to participate as the gender with which they identify and not be subject to requirements for disclosure of personal information beyond those required of cisgender athletes.” Rugby Canada adopted the ridiculous policy in 2019.

Marshi Smith, the co-founder of the Independent Council on Women’s Sports, spoke with Reduxx and summed up the outrageous reality female rugby players are being forced to live in.

“Young women are being forced to jeopardize their physical safety to satisfy the desires of a man, Ash Davis, in Canadian rugby,” Smith said…This policy of sacrificing girls and women’s well-being for men’s eligibility preferences is unethical and perilous.”

Many international rugby governing bodies have decided to acknowledge the existence of biology and use common sense to ban biological men from competing against women.

Canada, as per usual, wants to be the most-liberal land of all, even if it means risking the safety of female athletes to appease a non-binary rugby player who happens to be a man.