Noah Gragson was placed under indefinite suspension by NASCAR on Saturday. His future in the sport is unclear at this time.

Legacy Motor Club announced on Thursday morning that Gragson asked to be released from his contract. The team appeared to grant him his release, but did not formally state that he has been let go.

Legacy is not releasing Gragson on its own accord. Gragson requested that the team cut him loose.

This announcement comes just two days after Legacy Motor Club rebutted an August 8 report from Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic which said that the two sides had parted ways. A representative of the team told TobyChristie.com that it had not cut Gragson at the time.

Now, on August 10, Noah Gragson and Legacy have split.

This entire sequence of events stems from a social media mistake. Gragson “liked” a meme that mocked George Floyd on Instagram. He did not post the meme. He gave it a double tap.

As a result of his actions, Legacy first suspended Gragson on August 5. The latter issued a statement of apology in response to the former’s announcement.

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Not long thereafter, NASCAR released a statement in support of Legacy’s suspension. It determined that Gragson violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and issued a suspension of its own.

Gragson is a NASCAR Cup Series rookie who currently sits No. 33 in the standings. He previously drove for JR Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and was named the “Most Popular Driver” last season.

Now, as of August 10, 2023, Gragson is a free agent and suspended. His decision to cut ties with Legacy will allow him to work through the NASCAR reinstatement process.

Gragson will need to find a new team once he is allowed to return from suspension.