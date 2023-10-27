No, Will Cain, You Can’t Watch Sports on DVR: Bobby Burack

Videos by OutKick

Will Cain is a Dallas sports fan. He hasn’t had much to cheer about over the past decade. His Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1995.

Currently, Mike McCarthy coaches the Cowboys. Mark Cuban owns the Mavericks. Will’s college football team, the Longhorns, blew a rivalry game against the Sooners earlier this month. (Yikes.)

But he does have the Texas Rangers, who are favored over Arizona to win the World Series.

The World Series begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET. The game might not end until midnight. The problem is that Will hosts Fox & Friends each Saturday and Sunday morning. He wakes up at 4 am to do the shows.

So, he asked his followers on X what he should do: record the game or tough it out on four hours of sleep?

Here’s my debate. I don’t watch sports on delay. Never really have. It could be great…I just wouldn’t know. I need the feel of live.



But I get up at 4am for work on both Sat and Sun. So do I operate on about four hours of sleep or do I record the game and watch the next day? — Will Cain (@willcain) October 27, 2023

His followers are mixed.

Some say “Sleep deprivation is part of the experience.” Others suggest recording the game anyway to avoid commercials and replays.

I reckon both sides of the argument are wrong. They are wrong for engaging in this nonsense. Will is in the wrong for asking the question.

Yes, he needs to watch it live and go without much sleep.

Look, being a fan sucks. The experience is infuriating. It’s a roller coaster of emotions. More often than not, you end up disappointed, in a sports depression, or an actual depression.

Sports fandom is also a community.

One of the few positives of social media is that it brings that community to your fingertips. With social media, you get to experience the ups and downs of a game with fellow fans over the internet.

You get to banter about blown calls. You can pretend to know more than the coaches and managers. You end up arguing amongst yourself. And fighting with rival fan bases.

In Will’s case, he can live tweet to take out his frustrations. It’s a coping mechanism. He might need it. The Diamondbacks are that good.

A fan cannot replicate that sense of belonging by watching a recorded game. Even if you can evade spoilers, a recorded game forces you to sit in isolation.

There’s nothing worse than being devastated or enthralled all by yourself. will certainly leave Will feeling one of those two ways.

Now, there is nothing wrong with re-watching a game. OutKick writer Michael Gunzelman says he watches old Yankees games on the YES network to “remind himself of better times.”

That’s fine (but, uh, find a new hobby, Gunz). Still, you have to watch a game for the first time live.

Given the magnitude of Game 1, I am personally asking Will to not only stay up for the game but to watch in person at a Rangers’ bar in New York.

Sports are about memories. That would be a memory.

Will Cain has much to be proud of these days. I believe Fox & Friends Weekend with Will, Rachel Campos-Duffy, and Pete Hegseth is the best show on cable news. His podcast is a hit (subscribe to it here). For my money, he should be the next face of conservative media. Word is he finally ditched the Vans shoes.

But shame on him for even considering recording Game 1 of a World Series featuring the only Dallas team with hope.

By the way, I am picking Arizona to win the series and the Rams to beat the Cowboys on Sunday.