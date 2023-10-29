No Way! Internet Goes Crazy As Will Levis Crushes Falcons Secondary

Videos by OutKick
NFL teams have been looking for the next Tom Brady. Little did they know he was drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft and adds mayonnaise to his coffee.
If you had Titans rookie Will Levis tossing a 47-yard touchdown bomb to DeAndre Hopkins on your Bingo card, email us some lottery numbers because the rook just pulled off the seemingly impossible.
And it’s already time to ask: were we all wrong about Levis?! He linked up with his star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins, for the first-quarter score, putting the Houston Oilers up against the Atlanta Falcons.
Levis hit the Tennessee home crowd with the are you not entertained? celebration to cap off the impressive drive.
WATCH:
Yes, DeAndre Hopkins had to out-muscle and out-run Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell for the catch, but Levis’ throw had enough air under it for D-Hop to make his adjustments, which is more than any of us expected out of the Kentucky product.
To prove it wasn’t a fluke, Levis hit Hopkins again for a TD in the second quarter.
The offseason wasn’t kind to Levis as his turnover-prone arm and cringe off-the-field performances put him on fans’ bad side.
Levis is flipping the script and flashing his pre-draft strengths on Sunday, notably his big arm. It’s been an encouraging start for the first-year QB. Escaping with a win for the 2-4 Titans could be huge for Levis.
Levis’ TD also comes after fellow backup Malik Willis fumbled the ball earlier in the game. Needless to say, Willis will not be the “next guy up” with Levis available.
Best of all, the overreactions are fully out after the first TD throw. The internet dubbed Levis’ performance a total “masterclass” in quarterbacking. Football fans of all sides came together to give Levis his flowers.
“Will Levis omg that boy is ballin,” one X commenter reacted.
Internet Reacts To Will Levis’ QB ‘Masterclass’
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok