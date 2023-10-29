No Way! Internet Goes Crazy As Will Levis Crushes Falcons Secondary

Videos by OutKick

NFL teams have been looking for the next Tom Brady. Little did they know he was drafted in the second round of the 2023 draft and adds mayonnaise to his coffee.

If you had Titans rookie Will Levis tossing a 47-yard touchdown bomb to DeAndre Hopkins on your Bingo card, email us some lottery numbers because the rook just pulled off the seemingly impossible.

And it’s already time to ask: were we all wrong about Levis?! He linked up with his star wideout, DeAndre Hopkins, for the first-quarter score, putting the Houston Oilers up against the Atlanta Falcons.

Levis hit the Tennessee home crowd with the are you not entertained? celebration to cap off the impressive drive.

WATCH:

WELCOME TO THE NFL WILL LEVIS

pic.twitter.com/tKxaz8JAfO — PFF (@PFF) October 29, 2023

Yes, DeAndre Hopkins had to out-muscle and out-run Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell for the catch, but Levis’ throw had enough air under it for D-Hop to make his adjustments, which is more than any of us expected out of the Kentucky product.

To prove it wasn’t a fluke, Levis hit Hopkins again for a TD in the second quarter.

Touchdown Titans! Will Levis finds Deandre Hopkins again for the TD pic.twitter.com/KuhQXpXDty — Lukas Galecki-Shofroth (@TGNCoverage) October 29, 2023

The offseason wasn’t kind to Levis as his turnover-prone arm and cringe off-the-field performances put him on fans’ bad side.

Levis is flipping the script and flashing his pre-draft strengths on Sunday, notably his big arm. It’s been an encouraging start for the first-year QB. Escaping with a win for the 2-4 Titans could be huge for Levis.

Levis’ TD also comes after fellow backup Malik Willis fumbled the ball earlier in the game. Needless to say, Willis will not be the “next guy up” with Levis available.

Malik Willis fumbles the snap and Falcons recover 😳



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Te38LkxtOH — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 29, 2023

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – OCTOBER 29: Will Levis #8 of the Tennessee Titans looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Nissan Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Best of all, the overreactions are fully out after the first TD throw. The internet dubbed Levis’ performance a total “masterclass” in quarterbacking. Football fans of all sides came together to give Levis his flowers.

“Will Levis omg that boy is ballin,” one X commenter reacted.

Internet Reacts To Will Levis’ QB ‘Masterclass’

1. The Patriots should have drafted Will Levis.

2. The Patriots should have signed DeAndre Hopkins. — Andrew (@ReturnOfAndrew) October 29, 2023

Man, I’m sorry Will Levis, I doubted you during the draft process. — • Colton Edwards • (@cedwardsNFL) October 29, 2023

Will Levis coming out making a statement! — Larry Did You Know (@larzmarshall) October 29, 2023

Didn’t see one person call for the Will Levis masterclass — gogo dino (@greg_gogodino) October 29, 2023

Will Levis looks better than Desmond Ridder today. — Absolutely Tim (@Absolutely_Tim7) October 29, 2023

The Will Levis villain arc is about to hit like crack — Seth (@smccaleb42) October 29, 2023

Holy shit Will Levis might be legit — Charlie (@can1p3tyourd0g) October 29, 2023