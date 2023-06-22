No, The Yankees Aren’t Going To Put Names On The Back Of Their Jerseys Despite Recent Backlash

Videos by OutKick

In recent years, Yankees fans have been arguing with other baseball fans over the back of their jerseys.

The issue revolves around the fact that the Yankees are one of only two teams — along with the Dodgers — that don’t have names on the back of their jerseys, and for some reason this is bothering baseball fans (especially younger ones) across the league. The argument has taken to social media so much that now it’s starting to turn Yankees fans against one another.

On Wednesday, Yankees General Manager Hal Steinbrenner wanted to let fans know that the team has no intention of changing the no name jersey tradition that they have had since 1929.

The New York Yankees do not have names on the back of their jerseys. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

TRADITION OR OUT OF TOUCH?

During a Wednesday appearance on 98.7 ESPN New York and the YES Network’s The Michael Kay Show, Steinbrenner was asked why the team even sells the phony jerseys to begin with.

“You’re never going to see names on the back of our jerseys. But, some fans like that. Obviously, they’re not authentic-authentic jerseys, but they want the name on the back. They want to see the name ‘Judge,’ whether it’s the younger generation thing or whatever,” Steinbrenner said before adding what it really comes down to. “They sell well in both forms,” Steinbrenner said before reiterating the organization has no plans to change their longstanding uniforms.

When asked if he personally gets upset by the names on the back of the jerseys– that his own team shops sell–Steinbrenner had a hilarious answer. “No [I don’t mind the jersey names]… I would get sick if I saw our own players wearing jerseys with names on the back,” insinuating that it meant they were playing for a different team whose uniforms had names on them.

That’s a good W for Steinbrenner here. As a lifelong Yankees fan myself, I hate the fake jerseys. It’s fine to wear a shirt with the name on the back, but the name on the back irks me to no end – especially since there’s not really that much of a price difference between the two when it comes to replica versions.

FANS CAN BUY BOTH KIND OF JERSEYS, BUT ONLY ONE IS REAL

Whew. Glad we got that under control everyone! Now can someone please tell Aaron Judge to stop giving out fake jerseys with the names on the back? You’d think a $360 million contract and being the Yankees Captain would give him some say in what kind of gifts he’s giving on behalf of the team!

And just to tick off the Yankees haters out there that much more, it gives me – a Yankees fan, much joy to inform you that Steinbrenner also said the team will not be getting rid of their “Neatness Counts,” policy of no long hair or beards either. You want to play for the 27x World Series Champions, you have to act the part!

Now only if the team could start winning some more games to get out of 3rd place in the American League East…