No One Is Getting The New COVID Booster, Despite Relentless CDC Promotion

Videos by OutKick

As if we needed more proof that COVID destroyed the public health profession, the public response to this year’s booster doses is as good as you’re going to get.

Last year, the CDC, FDA, Dr. Fauci and other health “experts” spent months excoriating the public to get an updated, bivalent booster. They were adamant that those boosters, despite little testing and overhyped results, were necessary to prevent a significant winter surge and increased transmission. Talk about an illusion of control.

READ: FDA ADVISORS ADMIT THEY’RE ‘ANGRY’ WITH MODERNA FOR NOT REVEALING DATA SHOWING NEW BOOSTERS WEREN’T MORE EFFECTIVE

Almost no one listened.

Despite immediately authorizing the boosters for virtually all ages, with little justification, just 17% of the population got their latest COVID shot. Whether through skepticism of the “experts,” immunity from prior infection, or the realization that the vaccines are ineffective at preventing infection, the public overwhelmingly ignored public health advice.

In response to newer variants that made the bivalent booster functionally useless, yet again, there’s a new COVID vaccine this year. Which, in classic public health fashion, was targeted to a variant that’s already disappeared.

Now, more than a month after they were authorized based on testing on eight mice, we have an update on what percentage have gotten the new doses, after relentless excoriation from the CDC.

And it’s low. Really low.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on May 26, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The Raleigh News & Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Consequences For Health Authorities’ COVID Misinformation Now Abundantly Clear

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 7 million Americans have received the latest COVID booster dose.

The population of the United States is estimated to be roughly 336 million, meaning that just 2% of the country’s gotten the new vaccine. 2%. It’s hard to imagine a more direct repudiation of the “experts” than that.

The CDC, its media partners, Joe Biden and outside “experts” spent much of the past month hyping up the new boosters as “life saving” and necessary to protect yourself and loved ones. Despite the fact that there is once again, no evidence whatsoever suggesting that the vaccines reduce transmission or infections.

One Reuters article specifically detailed the administration’s intention to “urge” Americans to get vaccinated again to prevent another wave of infections.

Heck, even Travis Kelce is out there, proudly wearing his Mr. Pfizer badge, spreading misinformation about what the vaccines can do.

READ: TRAVIS KELCE RESPONDS TO AARON RODGERS’ ‘MR. PFIZER’ CRITICISM

And no one’s listened.

2% uptake is abysmal; even last year’s bivalent doses, another unmitigated disaster for the government and its preferred “experts” saw uptake reach 56.5 million Americans. While these new doses haven’t been around quite as long, 7 million shows that there’s little interest in further doses, no matter how hard the COVID industrial complex tries. And they certainly try.

No one is listening to them anymore, because many in the public have finally realized that most of the individuals involved in these promotional campaigns have any idea what they’re talking about. They were told masks worked, that schools needed to be closed, that getting vaccinated would stop the spread and prevent infections, the lab leak was a racist conspiracy theory and that lockdowns were necessary.

All of that’s been proven wrong. And this is the inevitable result.