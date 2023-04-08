‘No One Is Above the Law’ Democrats Now Calling to Ignore Court Rulings They Disagree With

Videos by OutKick

In a stunning and entirely predictable turn of events, prominent Democrats are now pushing to ignore the rule of law.

The same Democrats who were falling over themselves to yell “no one is above the law” after former President Donald Trump was indicted.

READ: MERITLESS INDICTMENT CONTINUES TO SHOW TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME: TOMI LAHREN

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on CNN recently in reaction to a federal judge’s ruling on an abortion pill.

The judge, a Trump appointee from Texas, ruled on Friday to suspend FDA approval of mifepristone, an abortion drug.

In a slightly different case, another federal judge in Washington ruled that the FDA could not alter the “status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of Mifepristone.”

The confusion and Texas ruling have led Democrats like AOC to completely abandon principles they claimed to hold dear just a few weeks ago.

In answer to a question from Anderson Cooper, AOC said flat out she believes that the Biden administration should ignore the ruling. That would, of course, completely jeopardize the rule of law and separation of powers ingrained in the U.S. Constitution.

Literally, she said “I believe that the Biden administration should ignore this ruling.”

“No one is above the law,” except Democrats when they’re told they can’t do something they want to do, apparently.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks on banning stock trades for members of Congress at news conference on Capitol Hill, April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Democrats Are Always Projecting

In 2017, the far left Washington Post published an article examining the terrifying possibility of Trump deciding to ignore a judge’s ruling.

Now one of the left’s most prominent stars is openly and blatantly calling for Biden to do exactly that. With no outcry from the media, the industrial “fact checking” complex, or prominent right wing critics who call Ron DeSantis or Trump “fascists.”

AOC continued in the interview, saying that courts only have legitimacy if Democrats decide they do.

“I think that we, you know, the Courts have the legitimacy, and they rely on the legitimacy of their rulings. And what they are currently doing is engaged in an unprecedented and dramatic erosion of the legitimacy of the Courts,” she explained.

Essentially, she’s saying if federal judges don’t rule the way she or other liberal politicians demand, they no longer have any legitimacy and can be safely ignored.

To give Cooper the slightest amount of credit, he did ask AOC if “we want to live in a world where the government can decide to ignore a Federal Court ruling?”

To which she responded, “Well, no, of course.”

Makes perfect sense.

Rule of Law Doesn’t Actually Matter to Them

Trump Derangement Syndrome led Democrats to celebrate the Trump indictment, despite it’s extremely obvious flaws.

Not because they care about “no one being above the law,” but because he’s their political enemy.

Now they’re openly explaining that they are, in fact, above the law, when it comes to enforcing rulings they don’t like.

This is an extremely dangerous path to walk down, especially for those who endlessly claim to be “protecting our democracy.”

To many on the left, especially AOC, these aren’t core principles based on a deep-seated belief in the importance and sanctity of the American political system. They’re convenient buzz words to be tossed around and applied differently based on who they target.

Such profound hypocrisy would be surprising if it wasn’t so consistent.

If any member of the Biden family was indicted by a Texas or Florida DA and grand jury, somehow it seems unlikely that Democrats would be singing the same tune.

Although given AOC’s attitude about the court system, maybe she’d recommend the Biden’s ignore that grand jury for not being “legitimate” anyway. After all, they’d have done something she disagreed with.