Meritless indictment continues to show Trump Derangement Syndrome: Tomi Lahren

This Trump indictment is utter BS BUT never underestimate the Left’s ability to bait us into a bad spot.

Hear me out. It’s time for Final Thoughts.

If the case against Trump is indeed some cockamamie thrown together charges surrounding a glorified NDA to Stormy Freakin Daniels then I don’t think the Trump team has much to worry about.

And contrary to Nancy’s understanding of the criminal justice code and constitution, Trump doesn’t need to prove his innocence, the corrupt prosecutors need to prove his guilt.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow at a Manhattan courthouse following his indictment by a grand jury. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

This is Trump Derangement Syndrome on hormone blockers and it’s likely as legally meritless as it appears.

Why then would the Manhattan DA and Democrat Party cheer this on?

I mean I know they’ve wanted to find a way to put that man behind bars since he came down the golden elevator but why take a case even the highly political DOJ wouldn’t touch?

Not only are they gonna have an uphill legal battle to fight, they’ve set a dangerous precedent with this indictment that could be used against a Democrat in the future.

See the bigger picture

Hmm … wait a doggone second … maybe that’s part of the plot here.

We all know the democrats don’t want to run Ice Cream Joe in 2024 so maybe they’re pulling a two-for-one here. Maybe, and I know this seems crazy but stick with me, maybe they’re opening the door to prosecute a president because they’re okay with “the big guy” going down next.

To go after Trump for allegedly paying off a porn star when the Chinese communist party has been paying off the Biden crime family for nearly a decade, well that seems pretty short-sighted UNLESS that’s what the Democrat machine WANTS.

Here’s my theory and feel free to disagree: I think they want to use this new precedent to not only go after Trump, fuel the MAGA movement and lock him in as our nominee – a nominee they see as easy to beat, but I think they wanna use this precedent to oust Biden too and put Gavin Newsom in his spot for 2024.

Conservatives, a lot of y’all are taking their bait hook line and sinker. This political witch hunt against Trump is an outrage and we have to condemn it fully, BUT if you were rooting for DeSantis and now you’re rooting for Trump SOLELY because of this indictment, well you might be getting played by the DNC for a fool.

Sure, amongst our already MAGA voting bloc this indictment has increased Trump’s popularity AND fundraising totals. But, you’re forgetting about independents and unsurprisingly, this indictment is not making them more MAGA.

Because a lot of y’all are forgetting a very crucial reality we face in America, a lot of your fellow voters watch the fake news media and they don’t see this indictment as a witch hunt- which it 100% is- they see it as another reason Trump is a bad orange man.

And guess what, I hate to burst y’alls MAGA bubbles but we need to win at least some of the fake news media watching folks to win in 2024 and if Trump is our nominee- solely because we wanna have his back- well..hate to tell ya but we are probably gonna lose again in 2024.

Some of you are gonna hate me for saying this but it’s my duty to tell you the way I see it. I support Trump. I support his fight against this sham indictment, but it’s not enough to convince me he’s our nominee or make me blindly hand 2024 over to the communist, marxist, America-hating Left.

None of the battles y’all wanna fight matter if we lose in 2024 and that’s the cold hard truth and those are my Final Thoughts.

God bless Donald Trump, his legal team and his family as they fight this next battle.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.

