No. 4 Seed Arkansas Upsets No. 1 Seed Gonzaga, 74-68, With 40 Minutes Of Hell

Make that 1-10.

No. 4 seed Arkansas was 0-for-10 against the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since seeding began in 1979.

But the Razorbacks revitalized their 40 Minutes of Hell defense of the 1990s to beat No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga, 74-68, Thursday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco to reach the West Region championship game on Saturday.

Arkansas (27-8) will play the winner of Thursday’s late game between No. 2 seed Duke (30-6) and No. 3 seed Texas Tech (27-9). The Razorbacks have reached the Elite Eight for the second straight year as the only Southeastern Conference team remaining in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hogs’ defense held the No. 1 scoring team in the nation to 20 points below its average and led for the entire second half after taking a 32-29 lead at halftime.

“Our defense – to hold them to 68 was incredible,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said. “We read everything. Before every meal, we read everything, and no one said we had a chance. Thank you to everyone who said we had no chance.”

Gonzaga was a 9.5-point favorite by FanDuel.

Arkansas outscored Gonzaga 13-2 to close the first half after trailing 27-19 and kept the Zags at bay on the Bay.

“It’s crazy,” said Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams, who scored 15 with 12 rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and took charges as usual. “We read everything they said. We believed in ourselves from the jump. It’s our fight, our grit.”

JD Notae led the Razorbacks with 21 points, and Trey Wade added 15. Arkansas was coldly efficient with just eight turnovers.

Gonzaga, on the other hand, couldn’t zig when it zagged and committed 15 turnovers. Two of their best scorers – point guard Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton – combined to go 5 of 21 from the field for seven and eight points respectively.

Forward Drew Timme led Gonzaga with 25 points, but he was usually its only alternative. Chet Holmgren was held scoreless in the first half before finishing with 11 points.

“We’re not always cosmetically pleasing on offense,” Musselman said, then yelled, “But we win!!!”

Arkansas won its only national championship in 1994.