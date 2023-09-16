No. 3 Florida State QB Jordan Travis Injures Non-Throwing Arm Vs. Upset-Minded Boston College

Videos by OutKick

Boston College’s upset bid looked a little more realistic … briefly.

BC trailed 25-point favorite and No. 3 Florida State 17-10 late in the second quarter when FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an elbow or shoulder injury in his left, non-throwing arm. Travis missed the end of the half, but returned to start the second half.

And on the second first play of the third quarter, Hunter sent a message to Boston College by completing a 43-yard pass. Then he threw a 4-yard touchdown for a 24-10 lead.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is 2-0 against LSU over the last two seasons. (Getty Images)

Travis finished the first half 6-of-11 passing for 91 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass and rushed twice for 25 yards. He hurt himself while scrambling for extra yardage. When tackled, his left elbow hit the ground hard.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis Not Out For Long

“Well, the Florida State season might be over, if he’s hurt,” ESPN analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland said at halftime. “He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the country and off to a great start. He’s a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.”

Travis completed 22 of 31 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 rout of then-No. 5 LSU to open the season on Sept. 3. He rushed seven times for another 38 yards and added a touchdown.

“Let’s hope it’s not a serious injury,” McFarland said.

The Seminoles made it 31-10 later in the third quarter. Boston College had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.