No. 3 Florida State QB Jordan Travis Injures Non-Throwing Arm Vs. Upset-Minded Boston College

Boston College’s upset bid looked a little more realistic … briefly.

BC trailed 25-point favorite and No. 3 Florida State 17-10 late in the second quarter when FSU star quarterback Jordan Travis went down with an elbow or shoulder injury in his left, non-throwing arm. Travis missed the end of the half, but returned to start the second half.

And on the second first play of the third quarter, Hunter sent a message to Boston College by completing a 43-yard pass. Then he threw a 4-yard touchdown for a 24-10 lead.

Florida State QB Jordan Travis Will Go up Against LSU's Jayden Daniels In Season Opener
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is 2-0 against LSU over the last two seasons. (Getty Images)

Travis finished the first half 6-of-11 passing for 91 yards with a 19-yard touchdown pass and rushed twice for 25 yards. He hurt himself while scrambling for extra yardage. When tackled, his left elbow hit the ground hard.

Florida State’s Jordan Travis Not Out For Long

“Well, the Florida State season might be over, if he’s hurt,” ESPN analyst Anthony “Booger” McFarland said at halftime. “He’s one of the better quarterbacks in the country and off to a great start. He’s a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.”

Travis completed 22 of 31 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 rout of then-No. 5 LSU to open the season on Sept. 3. He rushed seven times for another 38 yards and added a touchdown.

“Let’s hope it’s not a serious injury,” McFarland said.

The Seminoles made it 31-10 later in the third quarter. Boston College had taken a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

Written by Glenn Guilbeau

Guilbeau joined OutKick as an SEC columnist in September of 2021 after covering LSU and the Saints for 17 years at USA TODAY Louisiana. He has been a national columnist/feature writer since the summer of 2022, covering college football, basketball and baseball with some NFL, NBA, MLB, TV and Movies and general assignment, including hot dog taste tests.

A New Orleans native and Mizzou graduate, he has consistently won Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) awards since covering Alabama and Auburn at the Mobile Press-Register (1993-98) and LSU and the Saints at the Baton Rouge Advocate (1998-2004). In 2021, Guilbeau won an FWAA 1st for a game feature, placed in APSE Beat Writing, Breaking News and Explanatory, and won Beat Writer of the Year from the Louisiana Sports Writers Association (LSWA). He won an FWAA columnist 1st in 2017 and was FWAA's top overall winner in 2016 with 1st in game story, 2nd in columns, and features honorable mention.

Guilbeau completed a book in 2022 about LSU's five-time national champion coach - "Everything Matters In Baseball: The Skip Bertman Story" - that is available at www.acadianhouse.com, Amazon.com and Barnes & Noble outlets. He lives in Baton Rouge with his wife, the former Michelle Millhollon of Thibodaux who previously covered politics for the Baton Rouge Advocate and is a communications director.

