Niners WR Brandon Aiyuk Thinks The Eagles Are Flukes, Set To Get ‘Exposed’ By Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk is still salty over his loss to the Eagles.

Days away from having to watch his NFC enemies play in the Super Bowl, Aiyuk is claiming that Philadelphia got “lucky” and that they’ll be “exposed” by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Does he have a point? When you take into account Philadelphia facing off against a weak Giants team and playing SF with their fourth-string QB at the helm, Aiyuk may have a strong case here.

Speaking with TheSFNiners Podcast, Aiyuk started talking trash on Philly — from his couch — and went off on how 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s injury allowed Philly to waltz their way to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t know fully about [Philly’s] defense. They talk about them being a good defense. I’m not sure,” Aiyuk said.

“I think the pass game, this Kansas City pass game will expose what we thought we would be able to expose before some unfortunate circumstances happened, so we’ll see. But like I said, you got to get lucky to win the Super Bowl, and they got extremely lucky.”

Makes sense for Aiyuk to go after the defense, but a 31-7 win by Philly in the NFC Championship Game tells a different story.

With absolute dogs in the secondary like Darius Slay and James Bradberry, partnered with the 70-sack defensive line, calling Philadelphia’s defense anything close to washed or overrated may just be the bitterness talking from Aiyuk.

Still, Aiyuk’s putting his money where his mouth is (kinda) and going all in on Kansas City for the Super Bowl win.

“Hypothetically speaking if I were to bet on this game, I would take everything that I own, get it in cash and put my money on the Kansas City Chiefs,” Aiyuk said.

Aiyuk is a player that’s got play to back up his talk.

Surpassing 1,000 yards receiving this season and tallying eight receiving touchdowns, Aiyuk proved he can operate as the shiftiest weapon on a Niners offense that already boasts talent like Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle.

One thing’s for certain: the Eagles will want to shut this guy down in their next matchup.

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)