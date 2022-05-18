Nina Jankowicz Resigns as Minister of Truth; Disinformation Board is “Paused”

Nina Jankowicz has officially resigned as Joe Biden’s Minister of Truth.

Early Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration paused its plans for a Disinformation Governance Board after facing criticism from Americans who don’t support an Orwellian society.

Jankowicz was supposed to lead the Homeland Security board in the fight against “disinformation.” In other words, the Biden admin had tasked her with preventing free speech.

Jankowicz’s ideas included asking Twitter to give blue-checks editing power over all users.

“Verified people can essentially start to ‘edit’ Twitter [in] the same sort of way that Wikipedia is so they can add context to certain tweets,” she proposed.

In the bigger picture, the demise of the Minister of Truth proves yet again how easily the rest of the country can fight back against those in power.

The woke had appeared untouchable. Now, they look vulnerable, beatable and weak.

Recently, we wrote a column to discuss this trend:

We said @OutKick last fall that the woke Left was incredibly beatable. The rest of the country is now fighting back & winning. "If suppression of free speech is the final gasp for air, Musk just stepped on their throats." Column: The woke are collapsinghttps://t.co/H3gIeTa1sA — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) April 27, 2022

Add another: Nina Jankowicz resigning as Minister of Truth after pushback. These people are so beatable. — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) May 18, 2022

People are fighting back against authoritarian control, and they are winning.

The fact that the Biden admin thought naming someone like Jankowicz the arbiter of truth was ever okay shows how comfortable the government had become.

Ignorance is not strength.

I will say, I was rather amused by Nina Jankowicz’s plans to save the country from the lies. Now, it’s all over.