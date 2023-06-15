Nikola Jokic’s Wife Is Drilled By Flying Object During Nuggets Victory Parade

Videos by OutKick

If you thought Nikola Jokic was ready to get the hell out of Denver and get home after winning the NBA title Monday night, let’s just say he’s really ready to leave after what happened Thursday during the victory parade.

As the parade made its way through downtown Denver someone threw an object that sure looked like a beer can and drilled Natalija Jokic in the face as she held their daughter Ognjena. Video of the incident shows the object connecting with a glancing blow, but it was definitely enough to get her attention.

Watch as the object comes very close to drilling Jokic’s daughter.

“When is parade?” Jokic asked reporters after Monday’s victory over the Heat. When told it would be Thursday, the Finals MVP fired back, “No, I need to go home.”

By the time the parade had ended and the team addressed fans, Jokic seemed to have forgotten that the flying object had drilled his wife and had forgotten all about that declaration of going home.

“You know that I told that I don’t want to stay on parade, but I f–king want to stay on parade. This is the best,” he told fans.

And with that, everything seems to be fine with the Jokics after a close call.