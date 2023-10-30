Nikola Jokic Offers Chet Holmgren Career Advice: Get Fatter

Videos by OutKick

Nikola Jokic matched up against Chet Holmgren for the first time on Sunday night and while the reigning MVP was impressed by the rookie’s game, he did walk away thinking one thing about the 21-year-old and it’s the same thing most think about Holmgren: he’s too skinny.

In peak Jokic fashion, he didn’t advise Holmgren to ‘bulk up’ or ‘add muscle’ in order to prepare himself for battles down low in the NBA, he simply said the 21-year-old needs to get fatter.

“He’s a really talented guy, but this is his first year. He’s still learning everything: the game, how quick it is, where is (he at) an advantage, where is (he at) a disadvantage,” Jokic said of Chet Holmgren, via according to the Denver Post.

“I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest,” Jokic added. “But yes, he has a talent that is unique.”

You have to laugh at Jokic saying “he needs experience” before immediately saying “he needs to be a little bit fatter” too. It’s impossible not to pull for Jokic.

As for the matchup between the two big men on Sunday, Jokic got the better of Holmgren and made easy work of the rookie on multiple occasions. Jokic scored on Holmgren on the Nuggets’ first two scoring possessions of the game before finishing the contest with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

Holmgren managed to score 19 points but only secured four rebounds without recording a single block, which is the strong suit of his game.

The Gonzaga product entered the league remarkably slender and spent the last year-plus adding muscle, but still looks significantly undersized when going head-to-head with the likes of Jokic and other big men across the league.