Australian Woman Attends First Alabama Football Game, Immediately Falls In Love With America

Nikki Stanic might be Alabama’s newest fan.

Stanic hails from the great country of Australia, and a quick search around Google tells me she’s in the United States of America because she’s starting a basketball career at East Central Community College. Will she be America’s latest great import basketball player?

Time will tell, but what we definitely know for sure is that she is definitely a huge fan of the Crimson Tide.

Nikki Stanic goes viral with Alabama/Middle Tennessee State University game video. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Australian woman Nikki Stanic goes viral with Alabama game day experience video.

What’s the best way to immerse yourself in American culture in the fall? Head to a major college football game, and that’s exactly what Nikki and her friends did.

They traveled to Tuscaloosa to watch the Crimson Tide battle Middle Tennessee State, and made sure to chronicle it all on TikTok.

Judging from her videos, Nikki might be making a lot more trips to Tuscaloosa in the coming months.

In fact, she loved it so much that her friends and her practically pledged allegiance to America…..the greatest country on Earth.

Nikki got to experience the best of America.

I’m not kidding when I say this is the best way to introduce someone to American culture. There’s no better way.

It doesn’t have to be an Alabama game. It simply has to be a major college football game. People from around the world are always shocked to learn just how much Americans love sports.

Our college football stadiums put their soccer stadiums to shame. There’s only one stadium in England – Wembley Stadium – that can hold 90,000 fans.

Nikki Stanic goes viral with Alabama experience video. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are 10 college football stadiums that can hold more than England’s largest soccer stadium. Sorry, everything we do, we do it better. Welcome to the home of the red, white and blue.

If you want to learn what it means to be an American, learning to love college football is right at the top of the list. Fortunately for Nikki Stanic, she got to soak up one of the most historic programs in the history of the sport.

Also, it’s a bit early, but a quick trip to Nikki’s Instagram tells me the 5’10” basketball player might have a bright future in the quick content game.