Nike Getting Blasted By US Soccer Fans For Awful US Soccer World Cup Uni’s

Nike released designs for the new US Soccer Uni’s that the men’s team will sport in Qatar in the World Cup in November. Soccer fans in the US are notoriously loud about how they feel about everything surrounding US Soccer.

The reaction to these uniforms has generally been awful, and borders on brutal.

Ready for the big stage. 🇺🇸#USMNT x @nikefootball — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 15, 2022

Flashy video, incredibly blah Nike uniforms. The white is as non-descript as you can get, and the tie-dye blue looks like a kid’s team design. The US Soccer fans had plenty to say about the early morning release.

Dest’s face tells you how all US fans feel about the World Cup kits.



The question needs to be asked…

Are these the worst World Cup kits of all time? pic.twitter.com/R6f2sbky7p — Will Carlon (@willccreative) September 15, 2022

Why are the other Nike World Cup kits released today so stylish while the #USMNT ones are so boring? Could it be that Nike & US Soccer haven't figured out what the iconic USA template is?



USSF's deal with Nike runs for 10 ᴍᴏʀᴇ ʏᴇᴀʀꜱ, btw. pic.twitter.com/UZIw3I44m7 — World Soccer Talk (@worldsoccertalk) September 15, 2022

I think the new World Cup kits fit us perfectly. Our country is the laughing stock of the world, so the kits are just fitting. — Bry (@lifeafter26) September 15, 2022

Twitter is virtually unanimous in their contempt for these. Everything from the design to the swooshes on both sleeves are being hammered by the fans.

And look how it plays out on the women’s uni’s with the FIFA patch. Not sure who could be happy with this.

You can tell US Soccer forgot about the women with this “fresh thread” because that FIFA badge was definitely an afterthought pic.twitter.com/GlrpLyEfF1 — Elisabeth Schendel (@lis_ashlee) September 15, 2022

This looks like a marketing fail by Nike and US Soccer. We can only hope the US team can have a better reveal and performance in Qatar.

You can watch the entire World Cup on Fox starting November 20th, with the first USA game against Wales on November 21st.