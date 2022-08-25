Nightclub Bans Staring At People Without Verbal Consent

A nightclub in Australia has taken the term safe space to a new level of absurdity. The club released an update to their safety and harassment policy. The update includes labeling staring at someone without consent as harassment.

In other words, there will be no checking anyone out at this woke club. Not unless you first walk over and ask the person for permission. I was really hoping this was a joke, unfortunately it’s not.

Club 77 in Sydney, Australia posted the update on social media a few weeks ago. They made it clear they operate a “zero-tolerance policy on harassment of any kind.” The purpose of the announcement was to inform some of the new patrons and add new insanity to that policy.

The nightclub’s statement reads in part, “Creating a safe space goes beyond implementing practices to deal with incidents after they have happened. We also also have an obligation to educate new club-goers and help them understand what is considered unacceptable behavior inside the venue and on the dance floor.”

“As a nightclub, we encourage you to interact with strangers, however any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent. This also applies if you are, for example, staring at someone from afar. If the attention you are giving someone is unwanted, that is considered harassment.”

Good times in Sydney

If someone dares to stare at you from afar they have “safety officers” to handle that. These safety officers “have been trained to handle complaints and concerns.”

The special security guards will be easily identified. They will be walking around the club wearing a “pink hi-vis vest.”

The individuals who are reported for the so-called harassment will be kicked out of the nightclub. They will then have the police called on them.

This nightclub sounds like a lot of fun. Who doesn’t want to go out for the night and spend it looking at a wall or the floor? Call me old fashioned, but that’s not my idea of a good time.

The good news is I probably wouldn’t want to hangout with people who can’t handle being stared at.