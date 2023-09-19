Nicolas Cage Bald And Borderline Unrecognizable In New Film

Videos by OutKick

Nicolas Cage is sporting a different look in his new movie “Butcher’s Crossing.”

Cage’s career has undergone an incredible comeback arc over the past few years after a very, very down period for the star actor.

The man is back to pumping out films moving the needle after struggling with his finances and settling for a lot of B-films.

It’s been an awesome comeback to watch unfold.

Nicolas Cage borderline unrecognizable in his new movie “Butcher’s Crossing.” (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “Butcher’s Crossing” looks gritty.

Butcher’s Crossing is a western with a plot described as, “A frontier epic about an Ivy League drop-out as he travels to the Colorado wilderness, where he joins a team of buffalo hunters on a journey that puts his life and sanity at risk.”

It definitely sounds interesting, but the most intriguing part of the promo for the film is the fact that Nic Cage looks like he literally walked off a frontier battlefield.

The “National Treasure” star is bald sporting a huge beard as the film’s lead Miller.

Nicolas Cage is bald in first look at his new western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’



Hitting theaters on October 20 pic.twitter.com/JhkKpMjsfX — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) September 18, 2023

The trailer for the film also paints a picture of darkness, violence, intrigue and the kind of tone “Yellowstone”/Taylor Sheridan fans will love.

Cage is back to winning.

There was a time when Nicolas Cage moved the needle as much as anyone in Hollywood. He starred in some absolutely monster hits, including “The Rock,” “Face/Off,” two “National Treasure” movies, “Con Air” and several other major productions.

Then, his career fell off a cliff about a decade ago, and it was B-film after B-film being pumped out by the once mighty star.

Well, he’s back to his old ways and has appeared in some major movies over the past few years. Will “Butcher’s Crossing” be his latest success?

We don’t know just yet, but Nicolas Cage certainly was committed to the role. He looks like a different person. At the very least, he looks like he’s aged 25 years and has the scars of war on his face. I guess being on the frontier and in the wilderness will do that to you.

Nicolas Cage stars in the upcoming movie “Butcher’s Crossing.” (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

You can catch “Butcher’s Crossing” with Nicolas Cage starting October 20. The resurgence of Cage continues, and it looks like this one will be a very gritty journey.