Nick Sirianni Talks Getting Past The Eagles Super Bowl Loss

It hasn’t been too long since Nick Sirianni’s Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII. While you wouldn’t expect someone to get over a loss like that too quickly a new interview shows that coming just short of a Lombardi Trophy still eats away at — but also drives — the Birds‘ head coach.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank wrote a great piece that featured Sirianni discussing how he has been trying to unpack the gut-wrenching loss.

In the piece, Sirianni revealed that he gets so frustrated watching footage from the game that he lets the expletives fly like Cosmo Kramer at the dentist.

“Yeah, am I watching clips from the game when I’m doing our postseason (evaluations) and thinking to myself, yelling an obscenity out if I see us make a mistake or I see myself make a mistake? Yeah,” Sirianni told NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“There’ve been times I’ve been sitting in that office and an F-bomb came out of that office and like someone says, ‘Is everything all right?’”

Yeah, that would be jarring. But considering someone like Sirianni worked his entire life to win a Super Bowl only to have snatched out of his hands when Juju Smith-Schuster dew a holding call, you can understand it.

Super Bowl LVII was a tough night at the office for Nick Sirianni and his Philadelphia Eagles. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Sirianni Can’t Shake Super Bowl LVII Even At Home

Unfortunately, Sirianni said he can’t even shake the specter of that game even when he’s away from Eagles facilities at home.

“We just put a TV outside (at home) in our little deck area, screened-in deck, and my son Jacob and I were watching, there was something on NFL Network, highlights of the Super Bowl or whatever it is. And we watched that and I found myself like, ‘Aw man!’”

Man, poor guy.

But hey, you can let something like this torment you, or you can use it as fuel, and it sounds like Sirianni intends to do the latter.

“What did I screw up? What are the things I didn’t like (about) what we did?’ … So of course I’ve had those with that game,” he said, before mentioning that he has watched the film an “obsessive” number of times.

“I’ve watched it a lot. I’ve watched it a lot. … But I do think there’s a healthy part of that.”

That might make a lot of teams nervous,

