Nick Sirianni wasn’t interested in entertaining a dumb question during his availability with the media Monday.

The Eagles coaching is preparing to play the Chiefs for the right to lift the Lombardi Trophy Sunday night in the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the game, Nick Sirianni fielded questions Monday night, and as we all know, Super Bowl media availability is often a zoo.

Well, Sirianni wasn’t exempt from that trend.

Nick Sirianni asked who he wouldn’t want his daughter dating on the Eagles.

During his press availability, Nick Sirianni was asked by a reporter who on the team he wouldn’t let date his daughter, according to Yahoo Sports columnist Dan Wentzel.

There’s just one small problem that makes this question very weird: Nick Sirianni’s daughter is five. Yes, she’s five years old.

He made that point crystal clear with his response when he replied, “My daughter is five years old.”

Nick Sirianni was asked who on the Eagles he wouldn't let his daughter date.



"My daughter is five years old."



Good to have Super Bowl Media Day back at full throttle! — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) February 7, 2023

A very bizarre question for the Eagles coach.

We need video of this moment because it’s almost too crazy to believe. It’s such an incredibly weird thing to ask a grown man about a very young child.

To be clear, this isn’t an unheard of question. In fact, the Vikings went viral a few years back when players were asked who they wouldn’t want their sisters to date. Stefon Diggs was a popular choice.

It was a very funny moment, and the question in and of itself is pretty entertaining.

Nobody on the Vikings wanted Stefon Diggs to date their sister 😭 pic.twitter.com/Npd62aZFjk — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 20, 2022

However, I’m not sure it’s a question you should lob when the man’s daughter is probably in the first grade. That comes off as insanely strange and cringe.

It would have been wild if Nick Sirianni actually dropped a name that he didn’t want his five-year-old to date. That would have been the only way this situation would have elevated to an even stranger level.

However, he’s clearly not an idiot and did the right thing by pointing out his daughter’s age.

While there most certainly zero malicious intent, it’s best to leave questions about a five-year-old and dating off the notepad. It just comes off as very strange.