Nick Saban Answers Retirement Questions With A Bit Of A Smarta** Question Of His Own

Nick Saban has perfected handling questions about when he’ll finally retire.

Speculation about when the legendary Alabama coach will step away has become an annual tradition in the college football world.

There was serious chatter at the start of the year when the Crimson Tide were struggling that he could hang up his whistle sooner than later.

That talk turned out to be premature, and Saban isn’t going anywhere, despite losing to Michigan in the CFP. However, the talk about his retirement will continue, but Saban has a strategy to beat it.

He asks a question of his own.

Nick Saban has a solid way of handling retirement talk. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Nick Saban reveals how he handles retirement questions

“Look, I ask everyone that asks me that question, ‘Are you going to be here for four years?’ Some players asked me when I’m going to retire, and I looked at them and say, ‘Well can you guarantee me you’re going to be here for four years?’ And they look at me like, ‘Hell no, I’m not making that promise…Whatever, get a better deal somewhere else.’ I just think it’s the way of the world now,” the Alabama coach explained to Pat McAfee when asked about retirement speculation and how he handles it.

He also noted that he believes the speculation doesn’t stop because he’s “getting old.” Saban is currently 72.

You can listen to his full response below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Why do you think retirement gets brought up every single year for you Coach..



"Because I'm getting old I guess 😂😂



I just think it's the way of the world now"



Coach Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/YBDgReL147 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2024

Saban doesn’t mind turning the tables.

Look at that little sly grin on Saban’s face. At the very least, he seems to be entertaining himself with his little turning of the tables.

It’s right out “The Office” with Michael Scott, but actually smooth instead of being a complete disaster.

Imagine how annoying it must be to be Nick Saban and have to deal with the same questions every single year about walking away.

How many times can one man be asked “When are you going to retire?” before finally snapping? To Saban’s credit, he doesn’t seem angry about the nonstop speculation.

Instead, he flips it on whoever is asking, especially if it’s a player. You better be pretty slick and quick if you want to keep up with Nick.

Nick Saban asks a question of his own when anyone asks about retirement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

So, when will Saban finally hang up his whistle and ride off into the sunset? Nobody knows except him, but my best guess is after one more national title. He hits eight rings, and I imagine that will be a curtain call. Will I be correct? Am I totally wrong? Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.