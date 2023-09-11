Nick Saban Stirs Up Retirement Speculation After Heartfelt Comments

Videos by OutKick

Is Nick Saban nearing the end of the road with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Crimson Tide were upset at home by Texas 34-24, and there were large chunks of the game where the Longhorns simply punished and dominated Alabama.

Alabama didn’t just look like a team that could lose. Nick Saban’s squad looked very mortal. Granted Texas is a very good team. No shame in losing to a solid team, but it just felt and looked different.

Prior to the game, I speculated Saban’s new weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” is a test run for a career in TV when he retires. That retirement, in my opinion, is coming sooner than later.

Nick Saban Makes Major Announcement On Pat McAfee’s Show, Might Be A Sign Of Future Plans

Nick Saban stirs up speculation about his future.

Well, that’s a thought a lot of fans have following Saban’s postgame remarks after losing to Texas. The legendary Alabama coach took a moment to reflect on how great Alabama fans are, and his comments are being interpreted by some as a sign he’s speeding towards an exit.

“It’s a privilege to play in games like this. It’s a privilege to play at the University of Alabama. It’s a privilege to play where you have such great tradition, and it’s a privilege to play where you have such great fan support. We really appreciate it,” Saban told the media after the devastating loss.

It didn’t take long for those comments to set the internet and X on fire. A lot of people had one thought:

Were these the comments of a man looking at the exit?

What will Saban do?

There’s nothing to suggest Saban plans on announcing his retirement, but as I’ve speculated, the pieces are starting to come together that he’s getting close to the end.

There was a famous report that he wanted to go to ESPN in 2013 before ultimately deciding to stay in Tuscaloosa to coach the Crimson Tide.

Now, he’s decided to take time out of his absurdly busy schedule during football season to do a weekly appearance with Pat McAfee. That certainly seems to be a sign he’s testing the waters when it comes to TV. Add in Nick Saban’s comments and demeanor after losing to Texas, and it’s not hard to understand why some fans might think he’s considering retirement.

Speculation soars Nick Saban might retire following loss to Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nothing lasts forever and every great ride eventually comes to and. Will this be Saban’s final year? Time will tell, but I fully expect the retirement speculation to continue all season long, especially if the Crimson Tide drop a few more games. Give us your predictions in the comments below.

alabamaAlabama Crimson TideAlabama Footballcollege footballNick Saban

Written by David Hookstead

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture.

He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics.

Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.

Leave a Reply