Nick Saban Stirs Up Retirement Speculation After Heartfelt Comments

Is Nick Saban nearing the end of the road with the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Crimson Tide were upset at home by Texas 34-24, and there were large chunks of the game where the Longhorns simply punished and dominated Alabama.

Alabama didn’t just look like a team that could lose. Nick Saban’s squad looked very mortal. Granted Texas is a very good team. No shame in losing to a solid team, but it just felt and looked different.

Prior to the game, I speculated Saban’s new weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” is a test run for a career in TV when he retires. That retirement, in my opinion, is coming sooner than later.

Nick Saban stirs up speculation about his future.

Well, that’s a thought a lot of fans have following Saban’s postgame remarks after losing to Texas. The legendary Alabama coach took a moment to reflect on how great Alabama fans are, and his comments are being interpreted by some as a sign he’s speeding towards an exit.

“It’s a privilege to play in games like this. It’s a privilege to play at the University of Alabama. It’s a privilege to play where you have such great tradition, and it’s a privilege to play where you have such great fan support. We really appreciate it,” Saban told the media after the devastating loss.

I’m NEVER in the “Saban’s done” or “Saban’s retiring” crowd. Ever. Wouldn’t ever be near suggesting anything like that.



But after a 10 point non-conference loss at home, this was fairly odd to me for some reason: pic.twitter.com/V6dTCkasgo — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 10, 2023

It didn’t take long for those comments to set the internet and X on fire. A lot of people had one thought:

Were these the comments of a man looking at the exit?

The guy just bought a $17m home in Florida. I’d say he’s at least half way checked out. — Barry (@nd7514) September 10, 2023

Was he saying goodbye? — thatpoorman P01135809 (@thatpoorman2) September 10, 2023

He will announce his retirement after the LSU game.



He got nothing else to prove. Greatest CFB Coach if you ask me. — Andy Geaux 🟪🟨🐯 (@AndyCoopHBAR) September 10, 2023

He’s retiring at the end of the season — Fire Matt Groh 2023 (@PawlieWalnuts) September 10, 2023

One day soon he’s gonna resign and y’all will be absolutely sick. Y’all better cherish these times with the Goat. https://t.co/V1FfrQNx8y — FlawdaGata 🐊 (@AirFlawdaJordan) September 10, 2023

Yes Alabama, the party's over.

Saban had a great run. I can not say he will not win another title at Bama, but the dominance is no longer with the tide. Other teams have caught up, perhaps stepped ahead.

I have been a Saban Fan since LSU, but, yes Alabama, there is an end. https://t.co/kr2hbxuGgN — C_way (@Cway_Blue) September 10, 2023

You’ll miss him when he’s gone – so many have taken it for granted https://t.co/Cox2cEv5FR — dk (@dking1055) September 10, 2023

He is 71 years old.

He’s been in the world of “championship or bust” Alabama football expectations for over a decade and a half..

The fire gotta burn out at some point.

He’s only human. https://t.co/fWxCB6Ef4P — Hub (@KenHeLive) September 10, 2023

And the comments… He’s 72/73 and seems like the grandkids and the Jupiter Island mansion have softened the 🐐 up a bit. At least Saban can chat with McAfee every Thursday afternoon & be told how great he is. https://t.co/YP0iiybliS — Bobby (@BobbyWilson1004) September 10, 2023

I’ve never seen Saban this nice after a Loss… https://t.co/Thm7jX7Eyg — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 10, 2023

What will Saban do?

There’s nothing to suggest Saban plans on announcing his retirement, but as I’ve speculated, the pieces are starting to come together that he’s getting close to the end.

There was a famous report that he wanted to go to ESPN in 2013 before ultimately deciding to stay in Tuscaloosa to coach the Crimson Tide.

Now, he’s decided to take time out of his absurdly busy schedule during football season to do a weekly appearance with Pat McAfee. That certainly seems to be a sign he’s testing the waters when it comes to TV. Add in Nick Saban’s comments and demeanor after losing to Texas, and it’s not hard to understand why some fans might think he’s considering retirement.

Speculation soars Nick Saban might retire following loss to Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nothing lasts forever and every great ride eventually comes to and. Will this be Saban’s final year? Time will tell, but I fully expect the retirement speculation to continue all season long, especially if the Crimson Tide drop a few more games. Give us your predictions in the comments below.