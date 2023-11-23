Nick Saban Releases Thanksgiving Dinner Depth Chart Without Macaroni And Cheese – Is It Suspended? And Saban Has A ‘Wednesday Car?’

Videos by OutKick

Look for the Macaroni and Cheese to enter the Thanksgiving Side Dish Transfer Portal and leave the Nick Saban household soon.

Saban listed his wife Terry Saban’s Thanksgiving dinner depth chart for today during his weekly radio show Wednesday night. And Macaroni and Cheese apparently will not be dressed out this afternoon. Film at 11 and a possible update by OutKick food editor Matt Reigle.

“Turkey, dressing, we usually have ham, mashed potatoes, lots of gravy, cream corn,” Saban said when a caller asked what Saban’s wife Terry Saban would have for dinner on Thursday.

Is the Macaroni And Cheese suspended? You know, like LSU’s Angel Reese.

Funny thing was, Saban listed the menu in a bored monotone like it was his last meal before facing the electric chair, or a routine injury report. Perhaps his mind is on a trap game for his No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 7-0 SEC) at rival Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) on Saturday (3:30 p.m., CBS). Or maybe, he needs some Macaroni and Cheese and some cranberry sauce.

Nick Saban Lists Thanksgiving Dinner Menu

“I’m getting this rundown myself,” Saban said. But Terry Saban was probably signaling in dishes. She sat just a few feet away at the Baumhower’s Victory Grill restaurant in Tuscaloosa near the Alabama campus for the show.

“But we usually have a really good Thanksgiving, and we usually have a really big Thanksgiving,” Saban told the audience and his coaches’ show host, Eli Gold. “Because our family will get joined by like 15 players from the team. And it’s good for the players for me to see them not on the field being players, or in a meeting being players, and seeing them in another environment.”

So, the players will hopefully not be quizzed on the Auburn game plan inbetween helpings of that cream corn. Or maybe, they’d rather talk football than eat cream corn?

“It’s why I always like to have the players over, take them out on the boat, go tubing, whatever,” Saban said. “I think it’s good for them to see me and our family in a more natural setting, and see that we have a dog. And we’re just like a lot of other people.”

And maybe see Saban not yelling as much as he does on the sidelines during games.

Or will they see him yell, “Where the hell is the dressing?”

Gold said it might be unusual for the players to see Saban in such a homey, Norman Rockwell environment.

So Where’s The Macaroni And Cheese?

“They may not know how to address you, how to kick back with you a little bit, as opposed to being in a meeting room somewhere,” Gold said.

“Oh, they do, believe me,” Saban retorted. “They figure it out. And they’re on me all the time. They were on me yesterday, because it was a little bit cold at practice. I got on one of them because they had their tights (long johns underwear) on. So they were all betting that I had my tights on.”

But apparently he didn’t. Saban grew up near Fairmont, West Virginia, in much colder weather than Alabama and said he rarely wore long johns while playing or practicing football. This was when men were men.

“So, um, I had to prove to ’em (Alabama’s players) I didn’t,” he said.

Yes, Saban had to partially take his pants off to show his players he was not wearing warmer underwear.

“They know how to get on me,” Saban said laughing. “Don’t think they don’t.”

The Saban show moved up from its usual Thursday night to Wednesday night because of Thanksgiving. And Gold noticed that Saban arrived in his Ferrari instead of his usual conservative sedan.

Saban owns a Ferrari dealership in Nashville. Alabama’s longtime head coaching assistant Cedric Burns often drives Saban’s Ferrari.

Nick Saban doesn't want anyone to scratch his brand-new, $227,000 Ferrari! https://t.co/Q0PsuRR1tS — OutKick (@Outkick) February 12, 2023

“Yeah, Cedric let me ride in his car today,” Saban joked.

“Oh, he owns the Ferrari now?,” Gold said.

“Well, he drives it,” Nick Saban said. “He drove me over here. It’s a Wednesday car. I didn’t drive it last Wednesday because it was raining. It’s a Wednesday car as long as it’s not raining.”