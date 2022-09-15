‘That’s Your Opinion’: Nick Saban Unleashes Another Awesome Rant

It’s only week three, but Alabama coach Nick Saban is already in prime form.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 20-19 scare in Austin against Texas, and they’ll now take the field Saturday against UL-Monroe.

Lots of people expect it to be a huge bounce back game for the Crimson Tide because the Warhawks are an easier opponent, but Saban doesn’t want to hear that nonsense.

Nick Saban unloads another epic rant when previewing UL-Monroe. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

“That’s your opinion on quality of opponent. It’s not mine. I respect all of the people that we play. And I respect winning and what you have to do to win, a’ight? And every player should not be focused on who they’re playing against relative to their motivation, but every player should want to be the best player they can be. So why does it matter if we’re playing Texas or someone else? That’s how you get good. That’s how you get consistent,” Saban responded when asked about the “quality of opponent” varying from Texas one week to UL-Monroe the next.

Saban is the king of rants.

There’s no doubt Nick Saban is the king of college football and he’s the king of unleashing epic rants when he has a bone to pick.

Before the 2022 season even started, he unloaded another great one and asked “who gives a sh*t?” about what happens down the road.

Nick Saban already in mid season form👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/175b8n8fH4 — BamaInsider.com 🥋 (@bamainsider) September 2, 2022

Now, people are overlooking the UL-Monroe Warhawks, and that doesn’t make the seven-time national champion happy at all.

You know what happens when you overlook an opponent? You lose. Just ask Notre Dame, Texas A&M and Wisconsin how playing weaker teams went for them during week two.

Nick Saban wants to avoid that kind of upset at all costs, and in order to do it, he must keep his guys focused at a high level no matter the opponent.

Will Alabama crush UL-Monroe? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Having said that, I fully expect the Crimson Tide and Nick Saban to roll UL-Monroe. You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on SECN. It should be fun to see what Saban and the Tide are able to do.