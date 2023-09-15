Nick Saban Shares Powerful Message About Adversity With Pat McAfee After Heartbreaking Texas Loss

Videos by OutKick

Alabama football coach Nick Saban continues to prove his wisdom extends far past just the field.

The Crimson Tide are 1-1 entering Saturday against USF, and the loss to Texas last weekend was absolutely crushing for the program and fans.

Losing is never fun in college football. It’s definitely not fun at home as a significant favorite against a non-conference team.

Yet, Saban isn’t expecting any pity from anyone, and expects his players to learn and move on.

Nick Saban shares important advice about moving forward after Texas loss. He discussed the issue with Pat McAfee. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban says players must learn from losing.

“You never want to waste a failing. Adversity can break some people. Adversity can make some people great. It just depends on how you deal with it. I think we don’t want our players to waste a failing. We want them to learn from the experience that they had so they have an opportunity to improve and get better,” Saban said during a Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The seven time national champion further told McAfee, “And we always have kind of a 24 hour rule around here. If we win, 24 hours, we got to start all over and focus on the next opponent. If we lose, we learn from the mistakes that we made, we focus on the next opponent and try to get better. That’s how we try to manage it. It’s a privilege to play here. It’s a privilege to be a coach here. I think there’s an expectation that goes with all of that, and I think we should embrace that challenge and everyone should embrace it and be committed to doing the things they need to do to improve and get better.

"You never wanna waste a failing..



Adversity can break some people and it can make some people great it just depends on how you deal with it" ~ Nick Saban #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/loJRR7R7mp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 14, 2023

Nick Saban, once again, is correct.

Stop me if you’ve ever heard this one before:

Nick Saban shared some advice that every young athlete and people in general should listen to.

I believe Clay has said it a few times before, and I’ll say it again. You almost have to wonder if Nick Saban’s talents are being wasted on football.

The man’s wisdom is generally outstanding, and you have to admit that whether you like the Alabama Crimson Tide or not. He’s an unbelievably intelligent human, and he’s also 100% correct on adversity, learning from a loss, moving forward and making sure it doesn’t happen again.

Will Alabama and Nick Saban rebound after losing to Texas? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

You have to move forward after tough times.

I’ll share some advice a veteran with some serious combat experience once shared with me. You have two options when you have a bad experience in war:

Option A: Sit around, sulk, be sad, bathe in self-pity and feel bad for yourself

Option B: Get right back to it the next day, kick butt and immediately remind yourself what it’s like to win.

Option B leads to a ton of success. Option A doesn’t lead anywhere positive. Obviously, war is a hell of a lot more serious than football. Nobody with a brain thinks they’re on the same level, but the same logic applies.

Texas kicked in Alabama’s teeth. Are the Crimson Tide going to sit around and cry about it or are they going to slam USF against a wall Saturday? Something tells me it will be the latter.

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks to rebound after Texas loss. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Props to Nick Saban for continuing to be a reasonable and rational voice in a society that desperately needs it.