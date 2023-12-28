Nick Saban And Jim Harbaugh Pose For Laugh-Out-Loud Funny Rose Bowl Photo With Mickey Mouse

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh appear to be enjoying themselves ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Michigan and Alabama will take the field Monday in the CFP semifinals, and all eyes are on what should be an outstanding game.

Of course, you can’t have a major bowl game without some pre-game festivities. That included Harbaugh and Saban hitting up Disneyland for an all-time funny photo.

The duo and some players posed with Mickey Mouse, and I dare anyone to see the photo and not laugh. The Alabama coach wore loafers and slacks to Disneyland. Loafers and slacks!

Give it a look below and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

this Rose Bowl promo pic is utterly hilarious pic.twitter.com/UrGVkRZ0xG — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 28, 2023

College football is truly the best. You simply don’t see things like this happen in the NFL. The pageantry of college football remains undefeated.

These two men are busy trying to figure out ways to punch a ticket to the title game. It’s a stressful and busy time. Instead of just focusing on the game, both had to head to Disneyland for a promotional event.

Nick Saban and Jim Harbaugh pose for hilarious photo with Mickey Mouse ahead of the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nick Saban is a notoriously tough coach. He doesn’t tolerate nonsense or distractions. Yet, here he is with Mickey and Harbaugh cheesing for the cameras.

The internet also had some truly funny reactions to the photo.

This picture will be in museums in 500 years as an example of American culture https://t.co/W3ovVQbFxp — the Christmas cat from inside llewyn davis (@frivolousisme) December 28, 2023

Harbaugh got the intel on

Mickey from Goofy in advance. https://t.co/mlcUebuKQy — Mike Pusateri – Non Synthetic Performer (@mikepusateri) December 28, 2023

One million units on Alabama. Loafers over whatever the hell harbaugh is wearing https://t.co/yRTz4OYBPT — Rhodes (@scholarr69) December 28, 2023

I’d love to hear Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban and Mickey Mouse discuss the future of name image and likeness in 2024 https://t.co/VPNIqAQd28 — Eric Mintzer (@MintSports) December 28, 2023

This is a weird edition of kill, marry, f***. 🙄😅 — Jim Goodrich (@igua9) December 28, 2023

Nick Saban looks like such a nice little grandpa here — Nick (@gowan_nick) December 28, 2023

Connor Stalions in the Mickey costume. — Ryun Vail (@RyunVail) December 28, 2023

This looks like Mickey is about to get married with Harbaugh as his best man, and Saban is officiating — Steezer Millan (@SteezerMillan) December 28, 2023

Alabama and Michigan kick at 1:00 EST this Monday. No matter what happens on the field, I think we can all agree Saban and Harbaugh have given fans one of the unintentionally funniest moments of the season. At the very least, the internet had a ton of fun with the outrageous photo. Definitely sound off with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.