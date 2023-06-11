Videos by OutKick

Jahmyr Gibbs spent just one season at Alabama, but that didn’t stop him from getting the full Nick Saban experience. He has found that practices in the NFL are a lot less demanding than they were just one year ago.

Gibbs, a former four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, spent his first two years at Georgia Tech. His impressive sophomore year in Atlanta led him to be named First-Team All-ACC in 2021 before he hit the portal and landed in Tuscaloosa.

While with the Crimson Tide, Gibbs went for 926 yards on 151 carries with 10 total touchdowns. Alabama has a history of churning out high-level backs and he was not the exception.

Gibbs was projected as one of the two-best running backs in this year’s draft class alongside Bijan Robinson and ended up going No. 12 to Detroit. It was a little bit of a surprise to see him go so early, and to the Lions, but it’s hard to argue against the drafting of a Saban-produced back.

In fact, it’s hard to argue against drafting any player that spent time under Saban. Nobody, to this point, has had more success than the seven-time national champion.

The culture at Alabama is something that teams all over the world, in all sports, have tried to emulate.

There is one thing that the NFL apparently doesn’t do like Saban, though. And that’s practice.

Nick Saban’s practices were much harder.

Gibbs has only been in the league for a few weeks, so he hasn’t had the full in-season experience yet. However, when asked to compare a practice in Tuscaloosa to his practices in Detroit, there was a stark contrast between the two.

Gibbs said that the NFL’s summer workouts and minicamp are easier than that of the Crimson Tide.

"Here, we get good work in, but they don't try to kill us." 😂 #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs on the difference between an NFL practice and a Nick Saban practice pic.twitter.com/ESHNo0pSIt — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 8, 2023

Gibbs joked that Nick Saban was trying to kill him, where as he’s “good” in the NFL. That’s a grave comparison, and a testament to how hard it is to play for the greatest college football coach of all-time.