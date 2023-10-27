Nick Saban Calls For In-Helmet Communication Amid Michigan Sign-Stealing Scandal

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban says there’s a simple solution to the sign-stealing problem in college football.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, the Alabama head coach said in-helmet communication devices would prevent scandals, like the one currently happening at the University of Michigan.

The NFL already uses them. At the pro level, quarterbacks have speakers inside their helmets, which allow them to easily hear the play call from the coach on the sidelines — no signals needed. But these communication systems are not currently permitted at the collegiate level.

"I don't know enough about the Michigan investigation to really comment on the situation..



We would solve a lot of problems in College Football if we had a microphone in the helmet and there's no reason why we can't do that"



The Michigan football program is engulfed in accusations it was running an incredibly complex and detailed sign stealing operation that centers around currently-suspended staffer Connor Stalions. Stalions is accused of being the point man in a cheating scheme that filmed sidelines of upcoming opponents.

The NCAA rule book does not have rules that specially prohibit stealing signs. But it does have rules against in-person advanced scouting of opponents.

“If you look historically, you’ll know that there were reasons that they (the NFL) changed the rules so you couldn’t do that (steal signs),” Saban said.

“Then they come with the microphone in the helmet, whatever they call it, and there was no sign stealing. There was no signs because it was just communication. Which I think we would solve a lot of those problems if we would do the same thing in college football.”

And while Saban didn’t want to comment specifically on the Michigan investigation, he said the solution is a no-brainer.

“There’s no reason not to do that,” Saban said. “There’s no reason that you just can’t tell the quarterback what the play is rather than having signs and signals and three people signaling and all this stuff to try to get the play, which is more difficult for the players, incidentally, because they’ve all got to get the sign because everybody’s gone ‘no huddle.'”

Saban is not alone in this sentiment. In fact, David Shaw, a member of NCAA’s football rules committee told The Athletic, “Most coaches are in favor of having this.”

The problem, though, is logistics. The NFL consists of 32 teams owned by billionaires who can easily afford in-helmet communication devices. But college football has been hesitant to go that route because not every school could afford it and not every stadium had the infrastructure to support it.

But technology has improved, diversified and become more affordable. So things may be changing very soon.

In fact, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown thinks the Michigan sign-stealing scandal might finally be the catalyst that pushes college football to embrace the communication technology.

“It’s prevalent, it’s awful. It’s very damaging,” Brown said. “We should have done that 20 years ago. I do think we’ll have that next year. And probably the latest news will speed it up.”

