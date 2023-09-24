Nick Saban Got The Win, But His Patience Is Still Wearing Thin

Videos by OutKick

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama – It’s a good thing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe didn’t say, “My bad” after his interception in the second quarter Saturday.

Nick Saban’s head may have spontaneously combusted on the sideline.

“He’s going to have a heart attack right there,” one veteran Saban spectator said in the press box as Alabama’s offense flopped around in the first half.

Nick Saban Was Going Nuts As Crimson Tide Offense Struggled

Actually, Saban takes very good care of himself, and he puts himself through so much anger catharsis on fall and winter Saturdays that he may be the healthiest coach out there. Such was the case Saturday during the Crimson Tide’s come-from-crap, 24-10 win over Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Saban ranted on Thursday night here on his weekly radio show about why he hates the popular term, “My bad” that people say when they mess up. It’s akin to “Excuse me.” And Saban does not tolerate it. A lot of conviction not to mess up again does not seem to come with the statement.

“We want to eliminate the ‘My bads’ that is really critical in us being successful,” Saban said after the game.

Alabama Survived Against Ole Miss

The Tide did that somewhat, but it still suffered its fifth touchdown of the season called back by penalty. A holding call against wide receiver Jermaine Burton eliminated Jase McClellan’s 21-yard touchdown for a 12-7 lead early in the third quarter. Alabama had to settle for a field goal and 9-7 advantage. Hopefully, Burton didn’t say, “My bad” as he walked by Saban after the play.

Nick Saban is congratulated by Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after Alabama defeated the Rebels, 24-10, Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Milroe’s interception came with Alabama down 7-3 in the second quarter on a third-and-goal play from the 9-yard line. Ole Miss’ offense, at the time, looked much better than Alabama’s and appeared on the verge of taking a two-score lead. Wide receiver Ja’Cory Brooks was well covered, and Milroe threw it anyway. A quarterback should take his shot in that situation. If he misses, you still get the field goal. So you throw to the receiver’s outside shoulder and nearly out of bounds, so only he has a chance at it. Instead, Milroe threw it behind Brooks, and Zamari Walton picked it off.

Alabama Quarterback Jalen Milroe Came Back Strong

Milroe was already not playing well at the time, and it was not a reach to think Saban might go to Ty Simpson. But Brooks responded by blocking an Ole Miss punt on its ensuing possession. Alabama took over at the Rebels’ 1-yard line. Surely, Milroe could get a touchdown here. But the snap sailed over his head for a 13-yard loss. Alabama had to settle for a field goal and 7-6 deficit.

And had the center said, “My bad,” Saban’s head would have surely spontaneously combusted.

Another “My bad” happened when Alabama kicked the field goal for the 9-7 lead in the third quarter. Game officials did not properly communicate that Alabama had gained a first down on on a 5-yard run on a second-and-five play to the Ole Miss 11, messing up Alabama’s subsequent play calls. The Tide tried a quarterback sneak after it already had the first down, wasting a play.

“That was another one of those, you know, when stuff like that happens, the football gods aren’t with you,” Saban said. “That cost us.”

Alabama hasn’t had the gods on its roster much yet this season and needs them quick with the schedule stiffening up soon with an average offense. Because Saban is running out of patience.

Asked how much patience he needs to develop Milroe, Saban downplayed that and brought up other sources of impatience.

“It takes a lot of patience on my part when you score five touchdowns and have them called back,” he said. “It takes patience when you’re first-and-one at the one, and you don’t score a touchdown. That takes patience. So, I’ve got a lot of things testing my patience.”

It’s a good thing that official who explained to Saban that they didn’t properly signal that first down didn’t say, “My bad.”

Because Saban may have missed the rest of the game after an ejection for targeting.