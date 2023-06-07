The Captain: Nick Saban Enjoys Annual Tradition Of Tossing Alabama Players Around On The Lake, Like A Boss

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban continued his annual tradition of taking some of his players out for a fun day of tubing on the lake in Alabama.

Before Saban headed to Washington, DC to speak with congress about NIL, Saban took the time to make sure his players knew who the real captain is.

The boating trip usually occurs three times a year for Alabama players, with seniors, incoming freshman and members of the leadership group getting a spin. This is also a chance for Nick Saban to have fun with his players, as he speeds around the lake hoping to toss guys off the raft.

There was one time when Saban’s new boat ran out of gas on the lake, which Tua Tagovailoa documented at the time. Whether it’s wiping out on the tubes or getting slung across the water, Nick Saban always seems to have a smile on his face when he’s on the lake.

Alabama’s Jermaine Burton is tossed around on the raft by coach Nick Saban. Courtesy of Alabama Football

Thankfully, Saban always brings a videographer to capture the wild memories. In those first moments before the trip begins, it’s like the Alabama coach is preparing for battle against his players.

While Nick Saban is the captain, every now and then he allows a player behind the wheel or to pick the music while cruising the lake.

This is officially the kickoff to summer workouts for Alabama, as the team prepares for the 2023 season. In a weird move, Saban was not wearing his traditional New York Yankees shirt that he usually wears during his boat outings.

Either way, it looks like the young men had fun, which will be the last time that happens until after the season ends.