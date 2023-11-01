Nick Saban’s Reaction To Surprise Birthday Party Was Very On-Brand: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban didn’t exactly jump for joy upon finding out his team was throwing him a birthday party.

The Alabama coach turned 72-years-old Tuesday, and the fact the most feared man in all of college football was born on Halloween is almost so poetic that it’s Shakespearean.

Teams and fans have lived in fear of Saban ever since he was hired to run the team in Tuscaloosa. It’s almost like he was designed in a lab to scare the living daylights of anyone he comes up against.

Nick Saban turned 72-years-old Tuesday. He was born on Halloween. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Well, the team decided to throw him a nice little birthday party Saturday, and his reaction was exactly what you’d expect.

He cracked a smile that definitely gave off a, “Why are we doing this vibe? Does the support staff not know we play LSU this weekend? I guess I’ll pretend to be happy.”

You can check out his reaction below, and judge for yourself whether or not it’s legit.

Trick or Treat 👻



Happy Halloween Birthday to the 🐐!! pic.twitter.com/rBgjaqA6UI — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 31, 2023

Nick Saban turns 72 and gets a party from the Alabama team.

What do we think? Is Nick Saban happy to be dealing with a birthday party or was he just smiling for show? I definitely think it leans towards the latter, but feel free to disagree at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Let’s just think about this logically. Nick Saban is a no nonsense kind of guy. He rules with an iron fist, and even if there’s questions about if he’s going soft as his career winds down, the man is still as tough as they come.

LSU is looming on the horizon. I repeat, LSU is looming on the horizon. You know who didn’t beat the LSU Tigers last year? Alabama and Nick Saban.

Was Nick Saban happy about the team throwing him a birthday party? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

That smile in the video above is a smile I’ve seen far too many times. I recognize it. I’m sure many reading this have as well. It’s the smile you put on when the girlfriend tells you she’s surprising you with two tickets for a weekend event you have no interest in attending. You have a snap decision to make. Reveal your true feelings and risk a major, or just smile and play dumb. OutKick readers, do I even need to guess your decision in that situation?

It’s the same one Saban found himself in. Grin and bear, and just get through it.

Will Nick Saban and Alabama get revenge this weekend against LSU? (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Happy birthday to Nick Saban, and there’s no doubt fans hope Alabama gives him a real gift by beating the Tigers this weekend. That’s something he’ll actually want to celebrate.