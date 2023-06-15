Alabama Asked For It, Florida Was Hammered, The SEC Schedule Delivered: What To Make Of The Future And What Was Missed

Videos by OutKick

If you were paying attention to the SEC over the past few years, the eight-game schedule model released Wednesday night will sting for some. After years of proclaiming nine games is the way to go, Nick Saban was served a big piece of humble pie.

The never-ending cycle of the Alabama coach advocating for more conference games did not come to fruition, which led to SEC presidents to go with eight. Now, don’t get the situation twisted, this will most likely be a one-time ordeal, but some teams got it worse than others.

In March, Saban complained about having to play LSU, Auburn and Tennessee as part of its schedule. Well, not only did that not change, the SEC added a home game against Georgia and a road game at Oklahoma. So, all of that complaining did nothing to secure an easier path to the SEC championship.

As for who made out like winners this week, Georgia surely isn’t complaining.

Georgia Finds Itself In A Nice Spot For 2024

Pardon me if I don’t think a road game at Texas is going to be the tall-task that Georgia must overcome in 2024. We have no idea what the Longhorns will look like, and no, Texas is not back yet. Yes, Arch Manning could be the starting quarterback when the Bulldogs arrive in Austin for its showdown with the Longhorns, but that won’t scare Kirby Smart.

Absolutely, Kirby wanted Arch Manning in Athens, but the young man decided to play for Steve Sarkisian. The only serious problem I see with the Bulldogs schedule is traveling to Tuscaloosa for a regular season matchup with Nick Saban. I know folks will point-out Tennessee, and I don’t disagree, but that will be Nico Iamaleava’s first season under center. So, we have to pump the breaks on what the Vols will look like in 2024, though if they continue making waves in college football, this could be a fun matchup.

The remaining road games consist of Kentucky and Ole Miss, so don’t expect me to feel sorry for the Bulldogs. Kirby gets Auburn and Mississippi State at home, to go along with Tennessee, while they’ll play Florida in Jacksonville. If Nick Saban is feeling a bit agitated with his schedule, Kirby is sitting back with his feet up today.

Florida’s Billy Napier Seat Could Be Hot Heading Into 2024

Oh boy, Florida looks to be in trouble with this schedule. If Billy Napier has another losing record in 2023, things will be intense heading into 2024. The schedule reveal was not kind for the Gators, playing LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Kentucky at home. Going on the road won’t get any easier, with Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas waiting for the Gators arrival.

If you add on the Georgia game in Jacksonville, the Florida Gators are in some serious trouble. But I’m not just talking about the SEC schedule. Billy Napier is looking at his non-conference opponents, which are Miami, Florida State and UCF. Yes, Florida decided to play every relevant team in its state, to go along with a tough conference slate.

Head Coach Billy Napier of the Florida Gators speaks to the Media during a press conference at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Good luck to the Gators, who are sitting in a pretty rough spot at the moment, and we haven’t started the 2023 season yet. Maybe they turn things around this season, so that the 2024 schedule isn’t the last measuring stick for Billy Napier, but I’m not that confident in the Gators right now.

Congratulations Arkansas, The SEC Doesn’t Hate You Anymore

How about them Razorbacks! Finally, they are out of the SEC doghouse, which has dated back to the Bobby Petrino era. Every season up until the new 2024 schedule has felt like a gauntlet run through the House of Dragons. But not anymore, thanks to a beautiful home schedule and pretty tame road slate.

Arkansas will host Texas, LSU, Tennessee and Ole Miss. Now that’s a beautiful home schedule for the paying fans. If there was ever a year to purchase season tickets for Razorback football, get on the list for 2024. The Hogs will go on the road to face Auburn, Missouri and Mississippi State, while playing Texas A&M at ‘Jerry’s World’.

It doesn’t get much better than this, especially for a team that will be breaking in a new quarterback after KJ Jefferson and ‘Rock’ Sanders move on to the NFL. If there is one coach who woke up this morning with a pep in their step, it was Sam Pittman, along with the season ticket department.

The SEC Did Screw Up A Number Of Games

How in the world could the SEC allow Georgia to play Texas before Texas A&M? During its time in the conference, the Aggies have never hosted the Bulldogs, which is just pathetic. Out of all the games and matchups we’ve seen over the past thirteen years, they still can’t get these two teams together in College Station, but they’ll send Georgia to Austin. I have no idea what they were thinking on this one.

Also, the conference couldn’t give us a Florida-Auburn game? These two teams put on some classics in the late 90’s, and this would’ve been a perfect time to re-start the fire. Additionally, the South Carolina-Florida game is no more, at least for the 2024 season. This game took on new life with Steve Spurrier and has given the conference a number of solid outings over the years.

Not that many will care outside of these two towns, but Alabama and Mississippi State won’t be traveling 90 miles to play each other in 2024. One of the shortest roadtrips in the SEC has been pushed to the side, which was a nice monetary saver for both squads, but I’ll let it pass.

Cowboys vs. Bachelorette’s In Nashville, Other Notes

The battle we’ve all been waiting for is almost here. With Texas playing at Vanderbilt in 2024, we’ll finally get a showdown between the Cowboys and Bachelorette’s on Broadway. As Texas fans stroll into Nashville for its country music experience, I look forward to seeing they reaction to bachelorette parties happening on every street corner. This is one of those showdowns you don’t want to look away from.

Down in Baton Rouge, Brian Kelly will have Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback when Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma an Vanderbilt head down to the Bayou. I actually like what the Tigers have on the road, with trips to Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina and Texas A&M. We should always get the Gators and Tigers, as they’ve certainly delivered some memorable games in the past.

LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks with the media this week about numerous topics

If Tennessee can continue its recruiting and develop Nico Iamaleava, the Vols could be a sleeper team, compared to Georgia and Alabama. The Vols get Alabama and Florida at home, while playing Arkansas, Oklahoma and Georgia on the road. It won’t be easy, but Josh Heupel has things headed in the right direction.

We are still almost a full year from having to worry about the 2024 schedule, but some teams definitely made out better than others. Now we focus on 2023, as this season could decide the future fate of some coaches in the conference.