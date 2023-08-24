Nick Saban Has Simple Message For Starting QB: ‘Quit Looking Around For Me To Make A Decision,’ Job Won’t Be Decided Week One

Videos by OutKick

Alabama is just over one week away from taking the field against Middle Tennessee State University and head coach Nick Saban is ready for one of the quarterbacks to take the job.

The ongoing conversation surrounding the starting quarterback position has been one of the main talking points around college football this offseason. But just because one guy is named the starter against the Blue Raiders doesn’t mean that guy will lead the Tide against Texas.

Speaking with the media following Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban made it a point to say that he’s waiting for one of the guys to force his decision.

“I told the quarterbacks, I said ‘Quit looking around for me to make a decision about who’s gonna play. How about you playing good enough that I don’t have a choice? That’s what you can control. That’s what you can do.’ And somebody needs to do that,” Saban mentioned. “And it’s sort of taking shape to some degree, but somebody’s got to do it.

This kind of approach is typical for Saban, no matter what position it is on the field. We’ve seen instances in the past where the Alabama head coach has made a change at the quarterback spot, playing multiple guys. But it’s been a while, which is what has Alabama fans and opponents trying to decipher every comment Saban makes about the quarterbacks.

A lot of the chatter coming out of camp has centered around Jalen Milroe’s progression since last season. We are all expecting OC Tommy Rees and this Alabama offense to focus more on pounding the football, getting back to the ‘bama way’. But there’s an opportunity for a guy like Ty Simpson to snatch the job, while Tyler Buchner continues to hang around.

The good news for Tommy Rees is that he brought in a veteran like Buchner to challenge Milroe and Simpson. He might not win the job or play in every game, but he brings game experience, which is certainly useful in the quarterback room.

Nick Saban Knows The Competition Will Bleed Into Texas

We could easily see Milroe start in the opener against MTSU, then see Ty Simpson start against Texas. The point is, Saban is not making any drastic decisions based on a game against an under-matched team in the opener.

No, the real test will come in Week Two, when the Texas Longhorns invade Tuscaloosa in a rematch from last season’s thriller in Austin. Steve Sarkisian is bringing a veteran squad to town, led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, looking for revenge.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns talks with head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

The importance of this game is another reason why Saban isn’t hellbent on naming a full-time starter at the moment, even if he won’t address Texas specifically.

“Where you all think that, like whoever we name as a starter the first game, that’s like the end of it. That’s not the end of it. It’s just the beginning,” Nick Saban continued. “What if a guy doesn’t play good? He’s not entitled to keep playing. And the guy that doesn’t play got every opportunity to practice and be more consistent and win the team over so that when he gets an opportunity to play, he plays really well.

“We have changed quarterbacks around here a few times during the season. So, I know you guys are looking for an end but it’s not even gonna be the end in the first game.”

Sure, this sounds like Nick Saban sending a public challenge out to his quarterback room, but I promise he’s saying the same thing privately. The ongoing talk about who will lead Alabama this season could last for a while, potentially into SEC play.

Either way, Saban isn’t playing mind games, he’s just being honest.