Nick Saban Reveals He Saw Red Flags Before The Tennessee Game Even Started

Nick Saban noticed things were off with Alabama before the game against Tennessee even got underway.

The Volunteers pulled off an incredible 52-49 win over the Crimson Tide this past Saturday night, and the victory sent shockwaves through the college football world.

It was one of the best games in recent memory, and Knoxville celebrated in a fashion that we won’t soon forget. While that’s great for Tennessee, Nick Saban knew something was off with his squad before a single snap was played.

Nick Saban didn’t see the usual energy before the game.

“I thought we were tight, especially starting the game. I mean, coming out of the locker room, our players always chant. They weren’t chanting. I said, ‘Why aren’t you guys chanting? What’s up with that,'” Saban explained to the press Monday afternoon.

Here’s the quote from Saban and a link to his entire press conference from Monday.https://t.co/8OamsfiGiL pic.twitter.com/NJjngKlexN — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) October 17, 2022

Alabama superstar linebacker Will Anderson explained the lack of chanting ahead of the game starting and summed it up to the guys having “a lot of anxiety,” and noted “the intensity wasn’t where it needed to be.”

Will Anderson on the comment above from Nick Saban: "Yeah, I think we just had a lot of anxiety… the intensity wasn't where it needed to be." — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) October 17, 2022

It’s never a good thing when players come out tight or change their pregame attitude. You want guys loose and rolling, especially when it’s a big game.

The entire college football world was locked in on the Volunteers/Crimson Tide Saturday. For the first time in a very long time, it felt like Tennessee could present a real challenge. People wanted to see if the Tide would fall.

As we all know, that’s exactly what happened and as Will Anderson pointed out, the team just lacked the intensity needed to win.

Alabama coach Nick Saban talked lack of energy against Tennessee. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)

Up next for Alabama is Mississippi State and Mike Leach. Something tells me Saban will have his players amped up and ready to roll. No shot you’ll see low energy in back-to-back weeks.