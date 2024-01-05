Nick Saban Shares Blunt Outlook Moving Forward After Michigan Loss

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban is definitely not interested in doing any celebrating after Alabama’s season came to a close.

The Crimson Tide lost to Michigan in overtime of the CFP semifinals in heartbreaking fashion. While there were many issues, a bad final snap cost QB Jalen Milroe a solid shot at punching the ball in to force another overtime.

The Wolverines advanced to the title game and it was a curtain call for Saban’s squad. It was a very tough and devastating loss.

Alabama coach Nick Saban talks with Pat McAfee after devastating loss to Michigan. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

Nick Saban explains Alabama’s outlook going into next season.

Saban appeared as regularly scheduled for his weekly hit on “The Pat McAfee Show,” and was asked by Pat if he’s “enjoying life” after the accomplishments in 2023 or if it’s all business.

“We’re not enjoying life after getting beat. I can tell you that, but I think it’s always a motivation for you when the season doesn’t end like you want it to. Players are usually hungry and want to prove something. Hopefully, that will be the case for our team. I think the big thing right now is trying to manage the roster and keep the team together as best we can,” Saban responded without hesitation.

You can watch his full comments below, and definitely hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

You simply have to love the fact Pat McAfee, who we’re all fans of, actually asked Nick Saban if he was “enjoying life” after losing in overtime to Michigan.

Enjoying life? The man is probably ready to go on an absolute tear against his enemy. He lost in the CFP semifinals, recruits are trashing him while hiding their names and McAfee is out here asking if he’s enjoying life.

Let me answer that one for you, Pat. The answer is no. Nick Saban, a man with seven national title rings, probably didn’t get over losing to Michigan in just a few days.

The man is a born winner. He’s a champion and the best college football coach to ever live. The Alabama Crimson Tide coach is just built differently, and people built like him don’t just get over losses quickly. The losses eat away at a guy until he’s able to avenge them.

Nick Saban isn’t enjoying life after Alabama lost to Michigan. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nick Saban now has several months to sit around and scheme up his 2024 plans. Nick Saban with time on his hands is always bad news for the rest of college football. He’ll likely be back next season and be back with a vengeance…..after not enjoying life as McAfee wondered. Hit me with your thoughts on Saban at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.