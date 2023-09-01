Nick Saban Shares Great Advice About What It Takes To Be A Beast: ‘Everybody Is Not Willing’

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban continues to be a goldmine of knowledge and advice that’s worth listening to.

Alabama opens the season Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State University, and the Crimson Tide are hoping to get back to the College Football Playoff.

Before that can happen, Alabama will have to navigate another tough SEC schedule, and Nick Saban took some time before the opener to preach the difference between wanting to be successful and actually doing it.

Everyone wants to be the man, but not everyone wants to do what kings must do.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks about the difference between wanting to be successful and actually doing it. (Photo by Andy Altenburger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban preaches about doing what is necessary to win.

“I think everybody wants to do well. Everybody would like to be successful. Everybody is not willing to do the things you need to do to be successful. You know, we had one speaker come here and show the biggest tiger I’ve ever seen. It took up the whole screen. He said, ‘Everybody wants to be the beast, but everybody don’t want to do what the beast do.’ So, if you want to be the beast, you’ve got to do what the beast do,” Saban explained during his presser ahead of the MTSU game before turning and walking away from the podium.

You can watch his full comments below. It’s another must-watch video of Saban spitting facts.

"If you want to be the beast, you have to do what the beast do." – Nick Saban



Full presser ahead of MTSUhttps://t.co/2eWgz09XT2 pic.twitter.com/KYjIRshjfo — Kyle Henderson (@BamaYoutube) August 31, 2023

Saban, once again, is correct with his outlook.

One of my favorite quotes I’ve ever heard in life is, “Everyone wants to be a gunfighter until it’s time to do what gunfighters have to do.”

The context of that comment was killing people in war, but the logic is the exact same. It’s easy to talk about being the man. It’s a hell of a lot harder to actually do it.

Nick Saban shares wise advice about wanting to be successful and doing what is necessary to win. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Anyone can talk about wanting to be a football star. How many are willing to enter the meat grinder that is playing for Nick Saban? A lot would sign up. How many would last and do the things that are necessary? Those are two different numbers and we all know it.

Nick Saban demands perfection from his players. In an era where coaches will do anything to keep players happy, the Alabama coach rules Tuscaloosa with an iron fist.

That’s why he has seven national title rings, and six with the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban and Alabama look to return to the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Don’t talk about it. Just do it. That’s the mentality that wins national titles, and that’s the attitude Nick Saban expects in the locker room. The country as a whole would be a lot better off if more people also expected the same.