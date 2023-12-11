Nick Saban, A Master Recruiter, Shows Off His Incredible Ferrari To Wow The Next Wave Of Prospects

Videos by OutKick

Nick Saban certainly knows how to appeal to the next generation of athletes on the recruiting trail.

The Alabama Crimson Tide head coach hosted a campus visit for a number of high school recruits. One of the young athletes was Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., who’s father played for Saban from 2009-2011. The three-star recruit has already committed to play for the Crimson Tide.

But with the transfer portal and NIL deals making school commitments mean practically nothing in college football, Saban knew he has to wow the kids to make them want to play in Tuscaloosa. As such, he pulled out all the stops to make sure he left a good impression on these recruits.

In addition to showing them the trophy room and the beautiful campus, Saban whipped out his Ferrari. Kirkpatrick Jr. thoroughly enjoyed seeing the Italian speed machine and asked the head coach to rev the engine to hear “how it sounds.”

Saban naturally obliged. And boy, did that thing, purr.

Overall, Kirkpatrick Jr. left the visit impressed. Looks like Saban locked down at least one recruit.

Rose Bowl Win Could Help Saban Bring Recruits To Tuscaloosa

While trophies and fancy cars certainly can leave an impression, Saban’s recruits will likely watch how the Crimson Tide fare in the College Football Playoff to determine their future.

Yes, Saban already recruits exceptionally well. And his resume as a coach speaks for itself. However, the Crimson Tide have looked more like a BMW than a Ferrari at many points during the season. In today’s ever-fluid world of roster building, how a program does on the national stage could determine where recruits go to school.

Jalen Milroe (left) and the Crimson Tide will have a tough test against the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

If Alabama tops Michigan in the Rose Bowl (a very real possibility), that would further solidify to the recruits that they made the right decision.

On the flip side, if the Wolverines win (which is also a very real possibility), players might look for other schools. Obviously, NIL deals play a huge part in these decisions, but you’re more likely to get bigger deals from schools that win.

But no matter the result of the Rose Bowl, I’m sure Saban will find a way to work around it. He always seems to.