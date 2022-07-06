Nick Kyrgios Makes Bizarre Comment When Asked About Assault Charge, Leads To Awkward Exchange

As Nick Kyrgios was preparing for his quarterfinal match at Wimbledon, news broke that the Aussie had been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari. Kyrgios and Passari split up last October after an argument at an Adelaide hotel in which the police made an appearance.

When asked about the accusations and charge, the 27-year-old offered up a bizarre comment.

Kyrgios made it abundantly clear he isn’t too worried about the legal battle he’ll soon face, stating “I feel like I’m in ‘The Last Dance'” before cracking a smile at the man walking beside him. He was reacting to the posse of cameras surrounding him more so than the questions being tossed his way.

The reporter reacted to Kyrgios’ comment and smile by asking “Is it funny to you then,” which the Aussie ignored, going about his business and not answering any questions about the assault charge.

After his practice today I asked Nick Kyrgios about allegations in Australia, where he’s been summonsed to court next month to face a charge of common assault, following an alleged incident in Dec ‘21. His barrister told the Canberra Times he takes the allegation “very seriously” pic.twitter.com/6E8fj25rHk — Laura Scott (@LauraScott__) July 5, 2022

Kyrgios is due in court back in Australia on August 2 and could face two years in prison if found guilty. His lawyer, Jason Moffett, said a media release is to be expected from Kyrgios’ camp and that his client takes the allegations “very seriously.”

“It’s in the context of a domestic relationship,” Moffett told the Canberra Times. “The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr. Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously.”

Kyrgios now dates fellow Aussie Costeen Hatzi, who has been seen sitting court-side with his coach and team throughout his Wimbledon run.

A win from Kyrgios in his match on Wednesday would secure a date with either Taylor Fritz or Rafael Nadal in the semifinal.