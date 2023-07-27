Nick Hardy Destroys Golf Club But Still Manages To Throw Dart At Flagstick During 3M Open

Videos by OutKick

Golf is hard. It’s even harder when your tee shot ends up right behind a tree. But, as the PGA Tour slogan reads: “These guys are good.” Nick Hardy found himself in that terrible spot at the 3M Open, right behind a giant tree.

He had the option to pitch the ball out of trouble and try to save par. But Nick Hardy isn’t out at TPC Twin Lakes to play it safe.

Instead, Hardy decided to risk one of his irons to try and make a “hero” shot. And what a hero he is.

Hardy started his day on the back nine. Therefore, his final hole of the day was the par-4 ninth hole. Coming off birdie at the par-3 eighth hole, Hardy had a very nice round going. He entered his final hole at five-under-par for the round and right in the thick of the top-of-the-pack.

Nick Hardy tees off on the 10th hole during the pro-am prior to the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities on July 20, 2022 in Blaine, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

But he got a little loose with his tee shot on the final hole and pushed it right. Not only did it land behind a tree, but Hardy had to go over water. And he still had 184 yards to the hole.

Hardy had no chance to go at the green without connecting with the tree trunk on his follow-through. Now, an amateur player usually busts out the “foot wedge” in this situation. But Hardy, as a PGA Tour professional, did not have this option.

Instead, he decided that sacrificing a club was worth it.

So, he took dead aim at the flag, swung hard, and bent his club badly. But that didn’t matter because Hardy had already contacted the ball. And contacted it PERFECTLY.

Last hole of the day so Nick Hardy sacrifices his club into a tree and hits an absolutely insane shot to give himself a look at birdie.pic.twitter.com/xXB9eBuUfR — Betsperts Golf (@BetspertsGolf) July 27, 2023

This shot landed just less than 12 feet from the cup. And, there was just no way Hardy was going to miss that putt.

What a finish 👏@NickHardy8 moves to T2 after an unreal birdie @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/Ks2th7syFk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 27, 2023

He sank the putt to make birdie and get into the clubhouse with a six-under 65. That put him into a tie for second place following the first wave of golfers on Thursday.

If he somehow goes on to win the tournament, that shot might belong in the Hall of Fame of golf shots.