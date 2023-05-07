Nick Gilbert, Son Of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Passes Away At 26 After Battle With Genetic Disorder

Videos by OutKick
Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away on Saturday. A funeral service for the 26-year-old will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
Gilbert, who was known for his bowties, suffered from neurofibromatosis. The genetic disorder causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body and does not have a known cure.
In addition to his incredible fashion sense, Gilbert was known to bring good luck to the Cavaliers as the team’s representative during NBA Draft lotteries.
His joy was contagious, and he was beloved by all.
Gilbert represented the Cavaliers at the 2011 lottery, when it landed the No. 1 overall pick despite just a 2.8% chance and later selected Kyrie Irving. He was back in 2012 and 2013, and again in 2018.
After that, Gilbert’s presence was crucial in the 2021 lottery luck from a distance. Although he was not there in person, he sent two of his signature bowties for good luck and Cleveland managed to jump up to No. 3 despite the fifth-bets odds.
Nick Gilbert was, is, and will continue to be the Cavaliers’ good luck charm on lottery night.
As Gilbert fought his battle against neurofibromatosis, Cleveland dedicated its 2022/23 season to him, and the millions around the world who are impacted by the disorder. It launched the ‘Bow Tie campaign’ in his honor.
Gilbert’s impact on everyone that he knew cannot be understated.
The full obituary for Gilbert can be viewed here. Donations in his honor can be made to the NF Foundation, which was founded by Nick’s parents to fund groundbreaking science to move us forward — toward a cure for neurofibromatosis.
Gilbert’s memory will live on in the NBA and beyond!