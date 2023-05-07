Nick Gilbert, Son Of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Passes Away At 26 After Battle With Genetic Disorder

Videos by OutKick

Nick Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, passed away on Saturday. A funeral service for the 26-year-old will be held on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:00 p.m. at the Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Gilbert, who was known for his bowties, suffered from neurofibromatosis. The genetic disorder causes tumors to grow on nerve pathways throughout the body and does not have a known cure.

In addition to his incredible fashion sense, Gilbert was known to bring good luck to the Cavaliers as the team’s representative during NBA Draft lotteries.

His joy was contagious, and he was beloved by all.

"Big shout out to Nick Gilbert!"



GM Koby Altman praises the man who so proudly represented the @cavs in tonight's #NBADraftLottery. pic.twitter.com/1RKws9DUQw — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) May 16, 2018

Gilbert represented the Cavaliers at the 2011 lottery, when it landed the No. 1 overall pick despite just a 2.8% chance and later selected Kyrie Irving. He was back in 2012 and 2013, and again in 2018.

After that, Gilbert’s presence was crucial in the 2021 lottery luck from a distance. Although he was not there in person, he sent two of his signature bowties for good luck and Cleveland managed to jump up to No. 3 despite the fifth-bets odds.

Nick Gilbert was, is, and will continue to be the Cavaliers’ good luck charm on lottery night.

As Gilbert fought his battle against neurofibromatosis, Cleveland dedicated its 2022/23 season to him, and the millions around the world who are impacted by the disorder. It launched the ‘Bow Tie campaign’ in his honor.

We have partnered with @NFForward and @ChildrensTumor to launch the Bow Tie campaign. We're dedicating our 2022-23 season to Nick Gilbert and the millions of others impacted by neurofibromatosis (NF).



Learn more at https://t.co/mEqaLx9AQ7! pic.twitter.com/GRFIsYWy9x — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) October 26, 2022

Gilbert’s impact on everyone that he knew cannot be understated.

The @cavs are dedicating this season to Nick Gilbert as he continues his battle with Neurofibromatosis.



Cavs senior vice president Chris Kaiser joins @cayleighgriffin to share information about this season-long campaign and how fans can join in the fight against NF.#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/ZSYbrG9Pkn — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) October 23, 2022

The full obituary for Gilbert can be viewed here. Donations in his honor can be made to the NF Foundation, which was founded by Nick’s parents to fund groundbreaking science to move us forward — toward a cure for neurofibromatosis.

Gilbert’s memory will live on in the NBA and beyond!