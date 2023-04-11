Wisconsin’s QB Depth Chart Might Feature An Unexpected Order

Videos by OutKick

Wisconsin fans hoping to see QB Nick Evers work his way up the depth chart might be in for a little disappointment.

Evers transferred to Madison after a single season at Oklahoma. He appeared in just one game for the Sooners, and then cut ties to become a prized transfer recruit for Luke Fickell.

Hype for Evers was off the charts in Madison when he committed. After all, he was a top-10 QB recruit in the 2022 class, and guys like that historically don’t play for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Will Nick Evers see the field for Wisconsin? (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

A lot of fans viewed him as a lock to be QB2 on the depth chart behind Tanner Mordecai, who transferred in from SMU.

However, it sounds like that’s not been the case through spring ball.

Wisconsin Badgers QB depth chart might surprise some fans.

It’s been former Mississippi State QB Braedyn Locke who appears to have the edge to be the immediate backup to Mordecai, according to multiple spring practice reports.

BadgerExtra reported after a weekend practice, “Locke also has impressed coaches with his work ethic and he’s been moving the ball around the field when leading the No. 2 offense. And while he’s still a step behind Mordecai, the dropoff from No. 1 to No. 2 on UW’s quarterback depth chart doesn’t appear as dramatic as it’s been in recent seasons.”

That would certainly seem to indicate Locke has the inside track to be QB2 on the depth chart – not Evers.

That reporting is backed up by 247Sports that reported Monday the former Bulldogs QB “has been the second-string quarterback throughout.”

Redshirt freshman Marshall Howe is also taking a lot of third-team reps. No matter how you slice it, it doesn’t appear Nick Evers is close to seeing the field right now.

Should Badgers fans be nervous?

The good news is there’s no reason to sweat Nick Evers seemingly not being able to work his way up the depth chart.

He has four years of eligibility remaining in his college career, has a ton of athletic talent and the starting job is Tanner Mordecai’s to lose.

The real question has been for much of spring who will be the next man up. Injuries happen, players drop off and sometimes, changes have to be made. If a game happened today and Mordecai couldn’t play, it certainly seems like Locke would get the nod.

However, just because that’s the case today doesn’t mean it will be forever. There’s still a lot of time until week one rolls around. It might be disappointing for some fans to know Nick Evers seems to be on the outside looking in. There’s no reason to be pessimistic. He has a long road ahead of him, and a ton of raw talent. He might just need a little more time than anticipated to develop.