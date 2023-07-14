Nick Castellanos’ Take That Scooby-Doo Is A Superhero Is Going To Raise Money For A Great Cause

Videos by OutKick

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos made waves at the MLB All-Star Game.

It wasn’t necessarily because of how he played on Tuesday night in Seattle. He didn’t hit another awkwardly-timed home run either.

Nope. Instead, it was because he said his favorite Superhero was Scooby-Doo.

Frankly, I thought he made a compelling case. Now, he’s using that answer to raise help raise some money for a great cause.

The Pennsylvania SPCA has teamed up with Castellanos and In The Clutch Apparel to sell some shirts that pay homage to Castellanos’ unexpected answer to one of those “fun” questions athletes get peppered with.

I’ve got to say, they didn’t skimp in the design department with this shirt. This is probably the best possible way to tie Scooby-Doo and the superhero idea together.

Further proof of Nick Castellanos’ point that Scooby-Doo is a superhero. (Photo courtesy of PSPCA)

Castellanos Scooby-Doo Superhero Answer Is Going To Do Some Good

According to the PSPCA, the shirt got the sign-off from the MLBPA and features Castellanos’ name and number on the back. Something tells me a lot of these will be kicking around in the next few weeks at Citizen’s Bank Park.

The shirts went on sale Friday on In The CLutch Apparel’s website. 20% of the proceeds that the shirts bring in will be donated to the PSPCA.

“When we were approached to be the beneficiary of this special t-shirt design, we jumped at the opportunity,” Pennsylvania SPCA Director of Public Relations Gillian Kocher said in a press release. “We are no strangers to the super powers of dogs, we see their resilience and unbreakable spirit every day in the work that we do.

“We are grateful that we aren’t alone in recognizing this, and cannot thank Nick and his family enough for thinking of us.”

This is very cool. It’s great that a goofy, off-hand remark is going to help do some good for animals in the Keystone State.

