Army Paratrooper Survived Three Brutal Combat Deployments By The Age Of 25

Videos by OutKick

Nick Armendariz saw a lot of war before seeing his 25th birthday.

The former Army paratrooper joined American Joyride to discuss his three combat deployments to Afghanistan as a member of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, and it’s safe to say Nick has gone through a lot overseas.

He spoke with me about an insane gunfight while playing “Lord of the Flies” in Afghanistan, chasing ghosts they couldn’t seem to find, his struggles after getting out of the military, how he recovered and much more.

As always, grab your favorite snack and drinks and smash the play button on a new episode of American Joyride.

I hope you all enjoy hearing Nick Armendariz share his story as much as I enjoyed bringing it to you all. For anyone interested in hearing more American Joyride stories, you can find a playlist of full episodes below.