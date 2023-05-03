Nic Cage Goes Full-Nic Cage And Says His Earliest Memory Was In The Womb

Videos by OutKick

For most of us, our earliest memories are somewhere around preschool age, maybe a bit earlier. As for Nicolas Cage, his earliest memory is about as Nic Cage as it comes: he says he remembers being in the womb.

It came during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert which I have to assume was to promote his new movie, Renfield. I feel like I’ve seen it dozens of times and know it has something to do with Dracula, but that’s about it.

Likely due to his nature for being… well, odd, Colbert busted out a hacky bit called “The Colbert Questionnaire.” In it he asks a bunch of quick random questions like “What is the best sandwich?” (Cage picked some muffuletta at a place in New Orleans, which could very well be the correct answer).

Colbert also asked Cage about his earliest memories and that’s when Cage delivered the kind of eccentricities that lead one to spend money on fossils, albino cobras, and a copy of the first Superman comic book.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MARCH 5: Nicolas Cage speaks at the Miami Film Festival earlier this year. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Nic Cage Pondered His Memories Of Being In Utero

“Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” Cage said.

“I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

Well, if that’s true, it would explain a lot. Can you imagine how traumatizing it would be remembering how it was in the womb, then being pulled out of there by a dude in scrubs?

It would be bad. Bad enough to make one agree to star in some horrendous movies over the years.

“Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back. I don’t know. That comes to mind,” Cage said. “I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

And that’s why he’s Nicolas Cage and you and I aren’t. Thoughts like that don’t just go through a normal person’s head.