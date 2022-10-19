Nia Long Purged Ime Udoka From Her Instagram Page In Perfectly Awkward Move

Ime Udoka won’t find himself on the sidelines for the entire NBA season, and he won’t find himself on his fiance’s Instagram page either.

Embattled Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been purged from his fiance Nia Long’s Instagram page.

We don’t run to rush to judgment and play armchair couples counselor… but that’s not a great sign.

If you scroll back far enough like I did, you’ll find more photos of Long and Samuel L. Jackson.

However, Udoka hasn’t been completely erased. Long still has a photo that she shared to congratulate him on leading the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season.

But aside from that, nothing.

Long and Udoka have a son together who was born in 2011. The two got engaged in 2015 but haven’t married.

Their relationship came under the microscope after Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the 2022-23 NBA season after he was found to have had an affair with a co-worker. It was reported that his mistress handled travel arrangements for home as well as Long.

Acress Nia Long and NBA coach time Udoka back in 2017. That was likely a happier time, and one when he was also a semi-frequent fixture on her Instagram page. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Long is best-known roles in movies like Boyz n the Hood and The Best Man as well as TV roles like Lisa Wilkes on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Udoka played seven seasons in the NBA and several more abroad. Before taking over as the Celtics head coach, he was an assistant for the Spurs, 76ers, and Nets.

