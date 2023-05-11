NHL’s Dallas Stars, Seattle Kraken Join Forces To Honor Allen Mall Shooting Victims

Videos by OutKick
The sports community continues to rally around the victims of a tragic mass shooting in Allen, Texas, over the weekend.
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray pledged $15,000 to a victim who lost both his parents and brother in the incident.
Dallas Stars, Seattle Kraken Pay Tribute
On Thursday, the Seattle Kraken and Dallas Stars are honoring the eight lives lost and seven people injured from the Allen Premium Outlets shooting with special decals that will pay tribute to the victims. The Stars’ home game at American Airlines Center will also host myriad fundraising events throughout the night.
Facing off for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Stars and Kraken will be wearing a special decal on their helmets that read “ALLENSTRONG,” commemorating those lost and affected by the shooting.
The proceeds of Thursday night’s 50/50 raffle will be donated toward Victims First and the Support for Allen Fund, according to Dallas Stars’ social media.
The team will also be auctioning items for donation funds. The auctions include a signed helmet and goalie stick, pucks signed by Stars’ Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn and a hockey stick signed by Stars goalie Jake Oettinger.
Seattle posted their support for the joint decal tribute with the Stars to honor the shooting victims.
Sports World Rallies Around Victims of Tragic Shooting
A deranged gunman opened fire inside one of Allen’s busiest shopping centers in the region on Saturday. He was neutralized by a police officer present at the mall but had already inflicted lifelong trauma on children, siblings, parents and families.
Kyler Murray’s $15,000 donation went to six-year-old William Cho, a bereaved son and brother who also suffered a bullet wound. Cho’s GoFundMe has grossed over $1.8 million in donations in less than a week.
Many heartbreaking stories have come out since the weekend mass shooting, including that of sisters Daniela and Sophia Mendoza. The deranged shooter fatally wounded the 11-year-old and eight-year-old amid a casual trip to the mall with their mother. Their GoFundMe page has garnered over $250,000 in donations.
The puck for Game 5 will drop at 9:30 p.m. (EST). Dallas and Seattle are tied in the series at 2-2.
Prayers for the Allen shooting families
