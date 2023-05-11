Kyler Murray Donates To Allen, TX., Shooting Victim Who Lost Parents, Brother

Videos by OutKick

Give credit to Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray, whose good-hearted charity will help a hurting victim of the tragic Allen, TX., mall shooting.

Murray committed to donating $15,000 to William Cho’s GoFundMe after the six-year-old lost both of his parents and his three-year-old brother in the mass shooting last week (Mar. 6).

Kyler Murray Helps Hurting 6-Year-Old Involved In Shooting

According to The New York Times, Cho suffered a gunshot wound when a deranged shooter entered the Allen Premium Outlets. Responding authorities neutralized the shooter. He killed eight people and injured an additional seven people.

Kyler Murray, who played high school football at Allen High School (mere miles away from the shooting), reacted to the tragic event over the weekend. He called it a sickening reality for the people of Allen. The 25-year-old also extended his help to ailing families affected by the tragedy.

Additional detailing notes that Cho’s family was at the mall to return some presents, days after William’s birthday.

Cho’s GoFundMe has grossed nearly $1.8 million in donations in less than a week.

The description for Cho’s GoFundMe reads:

“On Saturday, May 6th, Cindy, Kyu, William and James Cho visited the Allen outlet mall together in North Texas. William just celebrated his 6th birthday 4 days prior and James is 3.

“An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting massacre that left 8 victims dead. Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were among those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning.

“After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event.”

The incident led to great sorrow for families, including sisters Daniela, 11, and Sofia, 8, Mendoza. The girls were fatally shot at the mall during a seemingly normal trip with their mother. Their GoFundMe page has accrued over $250,000 in donations.