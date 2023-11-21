A Perfect Storm Of NHL Scheduling Quirks Leaves Bizarre Night With No Games

Videos by OutKick

Anyone hoping for a solid NHL schedule on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving has been severely disappointed. There may as well be a tumbleweed blowing across the schedule.

It’s not unusual for the league to take time off on major holidays or around the All-Star Game, but a random Tuesday in the middle of the season being devoid of games is kind of weird.

You’d think there’d be at least one game they could throw in there.

Well, according to Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek, there’s a reason — actually several reasons — why the NHL is dark on Tuesday night. It all started with the fact there are only three teams and arenas that could have even hosted games.

Those three would be the Canucks, Flames, and Coyotes.

No NHL games tonight here's why…

There are only three teams/building available to host games tonight – Vancouver, Calgary, Arizona.



Canadian teams get sent to the US this week for Thanksgiving Eve/Black Friday since home games this week are requested by American teams. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 21, 2023

According to Marek, Canadian teams typically head to the States for Thanksgiving Eve and Black Friday because — for obvious reasons — the US-based teams would prefer to stay home.

So, then why not have the Flames or Canucks visit the ‘Yotes at Mullett Arena?

Well, it turns out that the Coyotes didn’t want to play back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Arizona did not want to play back-to-back home games Tuesday and Wednesday.



12 teams playing Wednesday, Friday, Saturday so cannot schedule a Tuesday or that would be 4 games in 5 nights.



Also, the 4 teams who went to Sweden are not available. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) November 21, 2023

There was another issue: 12 teams have games scheduled for Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. A game on Tuesday for any of those teams would make for 4 games in five nights which would be brutal.

Making matters even more complicated, the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, Senators, and Wild all played in Sweden last weekend. That means they don’t have to play while they reacclimate to North American time.

So, that leaves us with a Tuesday night in the middle of November with no hockey. Then just two days later, we’ll have a Thanksgiving with no hockey.

You understand that it can happen. Still, it’ll be a rough night for hockey fans.

