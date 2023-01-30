NHL Legend Bobby Hull, Dead At 84

Videos by OutKick

The hockey world has lost one of the all-time greats with the death of Bobby Hull.

Hull, 84, who was known as the Golden Jet, died early Monday morning according to Chicago’s The Daily Herald.

He is the Chicago Blackhawks’ all-time leading scorer and made his NHL debut during the 1957-58 season. He was part of the Blackhawks team that won the 1961 Stanley Cup, the franchise’s last win before a modern dynasty won Cups in 2010, 2013, and 2015.

During his time with the Blackhawks, he scored 30 goals in 13 consecutive seasons. During that time he also played alongside his brother, Dennis, who also spent 13 years in the Blackhawks organization. He was a 12-time NHL All-Star and won a pair of Hart Trophies as the league’s MVP.

Hull and fellow great Gordie Howe, were two of the biggest names to join the WHA in the 1970s. (Photo by Melchior DiGiacomo/Getty Images)

Hull Spent Time In The WHA

While Hull will probably be best known as a Blackhawk, he is also going to be remembered as one of the biggest names to leave the NHL and play in the upstart World Hockey Association. Hull signed a deal with the WHA’s Winnipeg Jets for $1 million.

He played seven seasons in the WHA but returned to the NHL when the Jets, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, and Quebec Nordiques merged with the league. His final season of pro hockey was spent between the Jets and Whalers.

He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Blackhawks retired his No. 9 the same year.

Father and son Hockey Hall of Famers Brett and Bobby Hull in 2009. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hull was no stranger to controversy. He made a series of controversial comments over the years and was once accused of spousal abuse by two of his three wives.

Hull became a Blackhawks ambassador in 2010 along with franchise greats Stan Mikita, and later Tony Esposito and Denis Savard. However, Hull was let go from that role last season.

Hull’s son is, of course, Brett Hull. The Golden Brett spent 19 years in the NHL and was inducted into the Hockey Hall Of Fame in 2009. The Hulls are the only father-son duo in NHL history to each hit the 600-goal and 1,000-point marks.

